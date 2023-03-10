Bandai Namco has just released the latest brand new gameplay trailer for Tekken 8 and it features one of the most iconic character from the franchise, Paul Phoenix

Today, Bandai Namco suddenly dropped a brand new gameplay trailer for Tekken 8. While the last one featured the main cast of characters from the story, it seems that they have now moved on to the more iconic characters that have been a mainstay in the series for quite a while. Paul Phoenix is set to return in Tekken 8 and this brand new gameplay trailer features how he plays out in the game. While Paul Phoenix has always been confirmed to return after the roster reveal, many wondered what his moveset would look like especially with the changes to the gameplay in Tekken 8.

Historically, Paul Phoenix has always had quite the hot blooded fighting style wherein his moveset would focus more on hard hitting moves instead of long drawn out combos. With this reveal on the gameplay of Paul in Tekken 8, it seems that Paul will be keeping his hot blooded and hard hitting attacks. Tekken 8 will feature Paul with more burning attacks that are meant to push back opponents into a corner and sweat from how hot those hands hit.

The trailer starts off by showing off one of his intros during a fight. It then immediately cuts to the action of showing off his moves. The first few moves shown seem to be his classic moves from his iconic moveset, the motions and hits seem to carry a lot more impact compared to before. This is especially noticeable when they showed off Paul’s most iconic move, his death fist. Paul still has his iconic death fist in Tekken 8 and it has more impact than ever.

Further into the trailer, they showed some of the combos Paul has like his iconic hell sweep combos which has historically caught a lot of players off-guard. They also showed his various wall combos and his power crushes. Aside from these, they also showed off the brand new heat system in Tekken 8 with Paul’s rage art and rage drive. When these were shown it looked to be quite impactful almost akin to an explosion.

The new Tekken 8 gameplay trailer also featured brand new moves of Paul Phoenix. It seems that a lot of his new moves will be frame traps which can help Paul dish out his heavy hitting attacks. These frame traps are meant to trick the opponent into thinking that they have an advantage over the other players when not read correctly. As such, it seems that from the trailer, it looks to be that Paul will be a top contender in Tekken 8.

Furthermore, in the trailer, it seems that breakable parts of stages are making a comeback and are going to feel much more impactful than ever. Just like in Tekken 7, breakable stages in Tekken 8 will let the player extend their combo for even more damage.

Currently, with how the trend of gameplay reveal trailers are dropped, it seems that the next gameplay reveal trailer of Tekken 8 will center around Paul’s opponent in this trailer, Marshall Law. That being said, it looks to be that Bandai Namco is delivering on their promise of Tekken 8 focusing on the more impactful moves with more action in the gameplay.