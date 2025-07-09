It does appear that Paul McCartney's Got Back Tour will resume in 2025 with another leg, but where will the former Beatles star visit this time?

He posted a picture of two guitar picks that read “Paul McCartney” and “Got Back in 2025” on his Instagram Stories, indicating the tour will resume this year. We are already halfway through the year, so these dates will be coming up (no pun intended) fast.

Perhaps he will return to North America for another leg of the tour. After all, the Got Back Tour began with a North American leg in 2022. He played three one-off gigs at the Bowery Ballroom in February 2025. Those may have been a hint as to what's to come.

An official announcement is likely coming. The Instagram Stories post included a link for a sign-up for fans. There, they could register to receive updates about tour dates and pre-sales.

Will Paul McCartney tour in 2025?

It now appears McCartney is getting ready to hit the road again in 2025. Since these shows will likely take place in the second half of the year, it will be interesting to see where he visits. Perhaps he will play in indoor arenas and stadiums.

The Got Back Tour seemingly ended in December 2024. McCartney and his band visited England for four shows, closing it out with two shows in London on December 18 and 19.

Over the last couple of years, McCartney has been playing shows in various countries. He picked up the Got Back Tour in 2023 after visiting North America in 2022, going to Australia, Brazil, and Mexico.

Then, he took the tour all across the globe in 2024. He played countries like Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Costa Rica while also going back to Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico.

McCartney then performed a proper European leg at the end of 2024. He went to Paris, France; Madrid, Spain; Manchester, England; and London, England.

Once again, McCartney is joined by his touring bandmates Rusty Anderson, Brian Ray, Paul “Wix” Wickens, and Abe Laboriel Jr. for the Got Back Tour. They have backed McCartney since his Driving World Tour in 2002.