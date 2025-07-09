After leaving for a second time, WWE ring announcer Lillian Garcia will return to the company for their upcoming Evolution 2 PLE.

She took to Instagram to announce the news. Garcia will be the ring announcer for the all-women's Evolution 2 PLE. She also mentions the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, which she usually announces. Garcia posted a video of her putting in the work in the gym ahead of the event.

“THIS IS IT!!!” Garcia began. “[WWE] EVOLUTION [2 is] happening this Sunday!!! I was fortunate enough to be the announcer [of] the 1st Evolution[,] so now to be able to announce the 2nd one as well and continue to celebrate the progression of where this industry has evolved to alongside these incredible women is such an honor!!!

“It all starts with hard work! …for ALL of us!! We dedicate hours to our craft. It's not easy[,] but it's definitely worth it!!” her post continued.

Lillian Garcia's latest WWE return

Previously, Garcia returned to the company after Samantha Irvin's shocking exit in October 2024. Irvin announced on October 21, 2024, that she was leaving WWE.

The news sent shockwaves through the company. Fans were hit with the news just hours before the October 21 edition of Monday Night RAW was set to begin.

So, Garcia filled in for her. She would then serve as RAW's ring announcer for several months before going to Friday Night SmackDown in January 2025. Garcia's latest tenure lasted until March 14, 2025, when she once again left the company.

While she is not a full-time ring announcer, Garcia still works with them on occasion. She is usually the ring announcer for Saturday Night's Main Event when they occur.

Garcia was one of WWE's main ring announcers for most of the early 2000s. She departed the company in 2010 before making her return in 2011.

Her second stint with WWE lasted nearly five years before her departure in August 2016. Garcia would continue to make sporadic one-off appearances before coming back in 2024.

In addition to her work with WWE, Garcia has also announced for the Professional Fighters League (PFL). She lost her voice at one point, leading to her departure from the PFL, before her WWE return.