The MEAC/SWAC Challenge matchup between Jackson State and South Carolina State drew 922,000 television viewers on ABC, per a ratings report from Sports Media Watch. The 18th edition of the Week 0 matchup was second only to the Navy vs. Notre Dame game on NBC, which drew 3.56 million total viewers.

The viewership number for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge far outpaced the other television-rated games that were on during Week 0. UMass vs. New Mexico State drew 582,000 viewers (ESPN), Ohio vs. San Diego State drew 466,000 viewers (FS1), and Mercer vs. North Alabama drew 457,000 viewers (ESPN & ESPNU after weather delay). The matchup between USC and San Jose State was not rated as the game was broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. The game also saw a significant increase over last year's matchup that was broadcast on ESPN. Last year's Howard-Alabama State faceoff drew 485,000 viewers.

The MEAC/SWAC Challenge is typically the most viewed FCS game of the college football regular season. Started in 2005, the game features one MEAC & one SWAC opponent that battle it out for conference supremacy. The challenge predates the Celebration Bowl, which started in the 2015 season. The highest-viewed edition of the challenge was in 2010, which featured Delaware State and Southern University. The 2010 MEAC/SWAC Challenge drew 1.016 million viewers. Saturday's viewership number puts the 2023 edition of the game at third all-time behind 2021's North Carolina Central-Alcorn faceoff that drew 1.002 million television viewers.

The MEAC/SWAC Challenge has determined the next three sets of participants for the annual game. Next year, Florida A&M faces off against former MEAC foe Norfolk State. In 2025, North Carolina Central returns to the challenge and faces Southern University. 2026 will feature Howard University matching up with Alabama A&M.