As Colorado gears up to play it's first game in the Deion Sanders era, a college football analyst questions the hype around quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The CollegeFootballNerds account posted a Twitter thread analyzing Sander's play during his two years at Jackson State.

Explain the Shedeur Sanders hype to me… In FCS, Shedeur Sanders was 7.7 yards/attempt (would be 50th in FBS, though he had 40 TDs and 4 INTs) w/ just 173 yards rushing. Yet, 247Sports had him the #4 QB transfer, ahead of Mordecai (7), DJU (8) and Spencer Sanders (18).

You quickly realize on tape that Jackson State's competition is closer to 8A Florida high school ball than it is P5 FBS football. Most teams played way off coverage and gave up easy slants bc else they'd get burned (hence 71% comp). OLBs were slow. It makes projections hard. 3/4 — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) August 21, 2023

The College Football Nerd analyst had complimentary things to say about Shedeur Sanders, praising his arm talent and command of the offense but criticized his play relative to the competition level and defensive scheme of the SWAC teams he played against.

“You quickly realize on tape that Jackson State's competition is closer to 8A Florida high school ball than it is P5 FBS football. Most teams played way off coverage and gave up easy slants bc else they'd get burned (hence 71% comp). OLBs were slow.”

This particular comment is kinda disrespectful to the SWAC. You can’t say the teams are closer to HS competition when as soon as their kids enter the portal, FBS schools come out the woods like the dancers in thriller https://t.co/5JHhDAqEWc — Cobi (@cobiorr) August 21, 2023

Space Jam Reach. 😂😂😂 There’s some coaches in HS that should be coaching in college & vice versa, Absolutely. And You can say Sheduer took what he was given without talking this ridiculous. The worst SWAC or MEAC school beats the dog doo-doo out of the best HS programs in… https://t.co/yT2fsDmcFY pic.twitter.com/XfCI5R5RFL — HBCU Nightly (@HBCUNightly) August 21, 2023

Many took offense to how the tweet regarded the athletes that compete in the SWAC and compared the teams Shedeur played against to high school opponents.

“This particular comment is kinda disrespectful to the SWAC. You can’t say the teams are closer to HS competition when as soon as their kids enter the portal, FBS schools come out the woods like the dancers in thriller,” said football podcaster Cobi,

Joshua Sims Jr., host of the widely popular HBCU podcast HBCU Nightly, said, “Space Jam reach. There’s some coaches in HS that should be coaching in college & vice versa, Absolutely. And, you can say Sheduer took what he was given without talking this ridiculous.”

Sanders performed well in his two seasons with Jackson State. He posted career numbers of 6,983 yards with 616 completions on 901 attempts and 70 Touchdowns while only throwing 14 interceptions. Sanders looks to duplicate his play on the FBS level and showcase his talent against what is perceived as tougher competition.