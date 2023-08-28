After South Carolina State's 37-7 loss to Jackson State, Buddy Pough spoke about his team's performance in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge post-game press conference.

“Congratulations to Coach Taylor and his crew. Those guys played really well. I thought they had a great plan against us, and unfortunately, we didn't have one,” Pough said in his opening statement, “I didn't think that we coached our players very well…We have two new coordinators and at this point right now, it hasn't quite come together yet. But you know, I was not surprised by how this went. So at this point, I'm just looking forward to seeing where we go from here.”

Jackson State's defense was trouble for the Bulldogs. The Tigers held South Carolina State quarterback Corey Fields to 7/20 passing, 59 yards, 1 touchdown, and one interception. The Tigers were also able to contain the Bulldogs rushing attack, with the team rushing for 138 yards total and 4.1 yards per carry.

Pough says that preparation for the new-look Tigers was challenging.

“It was a little bit of a difficult preparation because we were trying to prepare for an offense basically from Liberty University, I think it might have been, and then we were preparing for “all come on” defense. They were a good bit different today than they were, and what they really did that hurt us on defense was they played us a lot tougher in coverage than what we had seen in practice. Those guys did a nice job of leveraging us and doing things of that sort that gave us a little bit of a hard time.”

South Carolina State looks to bounce back in their next matchup against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers on Saturday at 6 PM EST.