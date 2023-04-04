Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

It appears that the North Carolina A&T basketball team has found its next head coach on the Temple staff. The HBCU is expected to hire Monte Ross, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

North Carolina A&T will be Monte Ross’ second stint as the head coach of a Divison-1 college basketball program. Ross was the Delaware head coach for a decade until the school parted ways with him. Ross was a Temple assistant from 2019-2023. In Ross, North Carolina A&T is hiring a former HBCU player.

Ross played at Winston-Salem State from 1988-1992. The soon-to-be new North Carolina A&T head coach jumped right into coaching once his playing days were done. Ross joined Lehigh as an assistant in 1993 before moving on to Drexel in 1994. Ross was on the Saint Joseph’s staff for 10 years before getting his first head-coaching job at Delaware.

Delaware dismissed Ross in 2016 after a 7-23 season. Ross, however, left the program with the second-most wins in the school’s history. In the 2013-2014 season, Delaware went 25-10 under Ross and made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The North Carolina A&T basketball team has been without a full-time head coach for several months. North Carolina A&T fired head coach Will Jones in August. Assistant Phillip Shumpert served as the Aggies’ interim coach for the 2022-2023 season. The team went 13-19.

It’s been 10 years since North Carolina A&T last reached the NCAA Tournament. Even if Ross can’t lead the team back to March Madness, a winning record would prove to be a significant turnaround. North Carolina A&T went 12-20 two years ago.