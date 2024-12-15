The Tennessee men's basketball team and Rick Barnes are still striving for that elusive national championship banner, and if they are ever going to obtain it, they will need unflappable composure. While it is far from March, Jordan Gainey and the No. 1 Volunteers exhibited amazing tenacity in their epic, hard-earned 66-64 road win versus Illinois.

A whistle-fest in Champagne's State Farm Center frustrated those who witnessed Saturday's SEC-Big 10 battle, but watching the game did not feel like so much of a slog once the final buzzer sounded. Gainey, a transfer from USC Upstate, sprinted the length of the court and dropped in the game-winning layup all in less than six seconds. The Fighting Illini were left in utter shock, without time to respond.

Following an ugly-affair that consisted of 45 combined fouls and abysmal shooting from both squads, Tennessee figures out a way to stay at the pinnacle of the basketball world. A thrilling finish in December is not equal to one that comes three months later, but Barnes' squad could benefit hugely from gaining such an experience this early in the season. Preparation for the Big Dance begins now.

When inevitably bombarded with the annual “can't win the big one” narrative, the Volunteers will have the opportunity to instinctively call upon the clutch performance they executed in hostile territory. Many fans share that sentiment and believe this specific win demonstrates the team's dangerous nature.

Tennessee basketball stumbles but prevails anyway

“No reason to go overboard about a college basketball game in {December},” Wes Rucker of GoVols247 posted on X. “The SEC is LOADED, and Tennessee will get knocked down along the way. Everyone will. But that kinda fight in those circumstances in that environment at Illinois tonight was a special thing. Really was.”

Even high-level programs can suffer multiple pitfalls during the course of a long campaign, but the moments that stand out most occur when a group of players digs deep and simply survive. Although Illinois shot the ball 36 times from the charity stripe, it missed critical free throws late and lost the turnover battle, 11-6. Tennessee masked its offensive woes (32.3 percent shooting) by stifling its opponent.

The Fighting Illini did not make a bucket for nearly the last five minutes of action and finished under 30 percent from the floor and below 20 percent from 3-point range. Gainey handled the rest, scoring a game-high 23 points on 6-of-14 shooting to boost the Vols to a 10-0 record. Saturday's result brings to mind three legendary words that were uttered by a polarizing yet equally legendary man. “Just win baby!”

Volunteers must keep on fighting

“Let me tell you something folks: Forget the miserable shooting, forget the fouls, forget it all,” KMJ Radio host Christopher Gabriel said. “That is a tough building to play in, Illinois is a good physical basketball team and this is one hell of a win for Tennessee! Think March!”

It is crucial that Rick Barnes and Tennessee basketball do not buy into their own hype. They cannot relax. The ultimate prize is too valuable to them and Knoxville. In the meantime, however, many others will continue to praise the Volunteers for their mental fortitude.

“My audience isn’t going to like it but Tennessee might just be that team this year,” The Daily Memphian's John Martin posted. “All forces working against them tonight on the road at Illinois and find a way to get it done. That’s special.”

There is plenty of work to be done before the NCAA Tournament. The grind continues, regardless of ranking. But Tennessee is already rocking a nice pair of dancing shoes.