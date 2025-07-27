The 2025 MLB trade deadline is at 6 p.m. ET on July 31. A few big deals have already been made, though. Notably, Rafael Devers was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants well over a month before the deadline. The New York Yankees have been busy in the days leading up to the trade deadline, too, as they've already made separate deals for Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario. Everybody will get busy during the last few days to make trades, though, including buyers, sellers, and teams somewhere in between. Here is one trade target each MLB team must pursue before the trade deadline.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Trade target: Jarren Duran, OF, Boston Red Sox

It is becoming less and less likely that the Boston Red Sox would trade Jarren Duran. Even so, he is one of the best players potentially on the trade market. Duran has most frequently been rumored to the San Diego Padres, and the Red Sox even reportedly rejected an offer for their All-Star outfielder that included Dylan Cease.

The American League leader in triples could make sense for the Arizona Diamondbacks if he were to be moved. Arizona made the World Series just two years ago, but they've disappointed in each of the two seasons since. That has led to the team looking like sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline. They already moved Josh Naylor, and Eugenio Suarez, Zac Gallen, and Merrill Kelly could be on the move, too.

If the Diamondbacks don't blow it all up, then they should go all-in on one of the best players potentially available. Duran would join Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel to form one of the best outfields in baseball.

Athletics

Trade target: Seth Halvorsen, RHP, Colorado Rockies

The Athletics' offense is young and exciting. That was illustrated during Nick Kurtz's four home run, one single, one double explosion. The team's pitching isn't nearly as impressive. In fact, the Athletics' 5.14 team ERA is only better than the Colorado Rockies. Considering the Athletics are just 45-62 and in last place in the AL West, they aren't in a position to be clear-cut MLB trade deadline sellers.

They might not need to completely blow things up, though. Instead, adding long-term pitching options could make sense. The Rockies have already begun selling, and Seth Halvorsen is one of many controllable arms that could be moved. The reliever averages a fastball velocity in the triple digits. He is under contract until 2030, which would give the Athletics plenty of time to fine-tune his skill set and turn him into one of the most unhittable players in baseball by the time the team is ready to contend, which could be sooner rather than later.

Atlanta Braves

Trade target: Jake Bird, RHP, Colorado Rockies

Halvorsen isn't the only bullpen arm that the Rockies could move. Jake Bird is also an unheralded yet attractive trade chip, and the Atlanta Braves should make a move for the reliever. Bird hasn't been as dominant as he was to start the year, but he is still striking out opposing batters with frequency.

The Atlanta Braves came into the season as potential championship contenders. Instead of dominating, they've faltered to a 44-59 record that will likely dissuade them from making a blockbuster trade. They could return to contention by next season, though, so adding a player like Bird, who is under team control through 2028, could make sense.

Baltimore Orioles

Trade target: Mitch Keller, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

The Baltimore Orioles' refusal to invest in pitching has cost them. They let Corbin Burnes walk in free agency last offseason, and it has resulted in Baltimore sitting in last place in the AL East all season long. That is a major letdown, considering the team was expected to contend this season.

The Orioles' offensive core is still young and talented enough that they should contend for years to come, but Baltimore needs to make a big move that proves they are willing to pay the price it takes to win. Mitch Keller comes at an average annual value of over $15 million, but he is one of the most consistent starters available. Keller could be a frontline starter that the Orioles desperately need for years to come.

Boston Red Sox

Trade target: Ryan O'Hearn, 1B, Baltimore Orioles

The Red Sox shocked the baseball world when they traded Rafael Devers. The third baseman-turned designated hitter is one of the best players in baseball and was on a hot streak during his last few weeks with the Red Sox. He has actually struggled since switching teams, whereas the Red Sox have gotten hot.

Even so, Boston could use a slugger to replace the player they converted to designated hitter. Ryan O'Hearn is a first baseman/designated hitter who has been one of the best hitters in baseball this season. O'Hearn is hitting .282 with 12 home runs in what was his first All-Star season. He has regressed as of late, but a change of scenery could return him to his early-season dominance.

Chicago Cubs

Trade target: Seth Lugo, RHP, Kansas City Royals

It has been widely assumed that the Chicago Cubs would pursue pitching ever since Justin Steele suffered a season-ending injury. Despite losing their ace, the Cubs have thrived. They'd still be smart to add another arm to pair with Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, Matthew Boyd, and Cade Horton, though.

Seth Lugo has tons of experience and currently has a sub-3.0 ERA. With one of the best farm systems in baseball, the Cubs should be able to outbid any other team for his services.

Chicago White Sox

Trade target: Sandy Alcantara, RHP, Miami Marlins

It has been widely assumed for quite some time that Sandy Alcantara will eventually be traded. A disastrous start to the season delayed an Alcantara deal, but he was better in June, although he hasn't been great in July. Even so, Alcantara has a Cy Young award to his name, and he could be worth the gamble for the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox are a young and struggling team widely viewed as MLB trade deadline sellers. However, most of their core prospects have already made their major league debuts, so the team could make moves that will help their roster sooner rather than later.

Alcantara could potentially return to form as one of the best pitchers in baseball, but he could likely be had for relatively cheap, considering his monumental struggles this season. The pitcher is also under team control for years to come, so the White Sox could buy low on a potential ace. After years of selling, it might be time for the White Sox to consider buying.

Cincinnati Reds

Trade target: Yandy Diaz, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are reportedly coming around on the idea of trading Yandy Diaz. The Cincinnati Reds have a 185-pounder playing first base in Spencer Steer, so they should make a call for Diaz. Diaz had a batting average of .330 and 22 home runs in 2023. He likely won't ever be that productive again, but he would still be a nice acquisition for the team in third place in the National League Central.

Cleveland Guardians

Trade target: Brandon Lowe, 2B, Tampa Bay Rays

Reports suggest that the Cleveland Guardians won't trade Steven Kwan, so perhaps they'd be willing to make a surprise buyers move. Arguably the Guardians' worst position, outside of catcher, has been second base. Cleveland could trade for Brandon Lowe to shore up the position. Lowe has the positional versatility to help out in the outfield and at first base, too.

Colorado Rockies

Trade target: Hold onto controllable relievers; add prospects for veterans

The Rockies are obvious MLB trade deadline sellers, as they are on pace for one of the worst seasons in MLB history. Because of that, there isn't a player that they should clearly target. They will instead send out veterans for prospects, as they already did with Ryan McMahon. The team shouldn't trade everybody, though. Specifically, they should hold onto their young relievers that are under team control and have nasty stuff.

It is hard enough to find pitchers willing to play a mile above sea level, so the Rockies should hold onto Jake Bird, Seth Halvorsen, and Victor Vodnik. Instead, trading impending free agents like German Marquez and Austin Gomber would make more sense.

Detroit Tigers

Trade target: Ryan O'Hearn, 1B, Baltimore Orioles

O'Hearn was already listed as a trade target for the Red Sox, but multiple teams will likely pursue the left-handed slugger. The Detroit Tigers had the best record in baseball nearly all season long, but they've lost 12 of their last 14, which has allowed seven teams to surpass them in the standings.

They need an immediate boost more than any team in the league. The Tigers have been much better against lefties than right-handed pitchers, and O'Hearn rakes against righties.

Houston Astros

Trade target: Cedric Mullins, CF, Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles' other intriguing offensive trade chip, other than O'Hearn, is Cedric Mullins. The Houston Astros are again contending for the World Series, so they should make a big move that helps them in a postseason push. Mullins would help bring back some of what Kyle Tucker brought to their championship teams.

Kansas City Royals

Trade target: Adolis Garcia, RF, Texas Rangers

The Kansas City Royals are below .500, but there isn't much competition in the AL Central outside of the Tigers, and they are currently struggling. The Royals need a power hitter to help them get over the hump, and Adolis Garcia has usually been good for around 30 home runs a year.

Los Angeles Angels

Trade target: David Bednar, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

The Los Angeles Angels will likely be relatively quiet at the trade deadline. They could make an under-the-radar move for someone like David Bednar. The two-time All-Star has bounced back from a poor 2024 campaign.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Trade target: Adrian Houser, RHP, Chicago White Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers are known for making blockbuster moves, both in free agency and through the trade market. A trade for Adrian Houser wouldn't be as drastic as what we've come to expect from the Dodgers, but it would be a clever play for the team. Houser started the season on a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, but he has been fantastic since signing a one-year, $1.35 million contract with the White Sox.

The Dodgers have tons of hypothetical depth, including at pitcher, but their staff has been ravaged by injuries this season. Blake Snell, Tony Gonsolin, Roki Sasaki, River Ryan, Gavin Stone, Tanner Scott, Evan Phillips, Michael Kopech, Blake Treinen, and Brusdar Graterol are all on the injured list right now. Houser is just on a one-year contract, so he won't take a roster spot away from the numerous pitchers who will eventually return to the fold next season. The Dodgers could use him while he is hot, though.

Miami Marlins

Trade target: Sean Murphy, C, Atlanta Braves

The Miami Marlins were massive trade deadline sellers last year, and it has resulted in a surprisingly productive season in 2025. They likely aren't ready to be full-blown trade deadline buyers yet, but if they were to add a piece, it would make sense to add another catcher.

Agustin Ramirez has spent more than half of his time at DH. The Marlins could trade for Sean Murphy, a player with platooning experience with another catcher. Murphy shared backstop duties with Travis d'Arnaud last season.

Milwaukee Brewers

Trade target: Merrill Kelly, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks are loaded with rentals. The Milwaukee Brewers, meanwhile, never go all-in on blockbuster trade deadline deals. Milwaukee once again has a solid team, though, and considering it has to be assumed they won't chase a superstar, a deal for a impending free agent like Merrill Kelly makes sense. Kelly has a 3.22 ERA through 22 starts.

Minnesota Twins

Trade target: Nolan Arenado, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals

It is unclear if the Minnesota Twins will be MLB trade deadline buyers or sellers. If they want to buy, they should trade for someone who can replace the often-injured Royce Lewis. The 2017 first overall pick has had a few flashes of greatness, but he has often been stuck on the sideline in rehab.

Nolan Arenado is arguably the greatest defensive third baseman in MLB history. He'd shore up the hot corner for Minnesota. More time at designated hitter could help limit Lewis's exposure to injury risk.

New York Mets

Trade target: Griffin Jax, RHP, Minnesota Twins

The New York Mets already traded for a relief pitcher in Gregory Soto, but they likely aren't done adding bullpen arms. Griffin Jax would be a great addition in New York, who could get to work in late-inning situations for the team.

New York Yankees

Trade target: Charlie Morton, RHP, Baltimore Orioles

Perhaps even more likely to be moved from Baltimore than O'Hearn and Mullins are the team's rental starters. Charlie Morton is 41 years old, so he doesn't have much time left in MLB. He'd likely be rejuvenated if he were sent to one of the best teams in baseball, like the New York Yankees. Morton has won two championships, and his experience would bode well for a team with championship aspirations.

The Yankees are in a similar position to the Dodgers. Both teams have long-term pitching options once injuries heal up, but they could use another arm in the meantime. Morton is clearly just a win-now piece.

Philadelphia Phillies

Trade target: Jhoan Duran, RHP, Minnesota Twins

Jhoan Duran might be the best reliever on the trading block. The Philadelphia Phillies are desperate for relievers, especially someone who can work as a closer. Their contention window is closing quickly, so they must go all-in on one of the best players available ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Duran has a 1.90 ERA this season.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Trade target: Adolis Garcia, RF, Texas Rangers

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been one of the worst teams in baseball. They have Paul Skenes, though, a likely perennial Cy Young contender who ranks among the best players in baseball overall. Skenes has been dominant on the bump, but he hasn't been able to rack up wins because the offense hasn't backed him up.

Adolis Garcia could bring in an influx of pop. Garcia belted 39 homers during the Rangers' World Series season. His addition could take some of the pressure off Skenes' shoulders and maybe even give their young ace a confidence boost that the team will do what it takes to bring in a competitive roster around him.

San Diego Padres

Trade target: Marcell Ozuna, DH, Atlanta Braves

The Braves' letdown of a season will likely create trade deadline casualties. Marcell Ozuna is 34 years old and playing on his last year of his contract, so he is the most likely to be moved. The San Diego Padres rank second-to-last in home runs with 88, so no team could better benefit from a home run hitter like Ozuna.

Ozuna hit 39 home runs last year and 40 the year prior. San Diego is loaded with big-name offensive superstars, but they haven't had a reliable option at DH. Ozuna-to-San Diego is one of the most obvious trade pairings this deadline.

San Francisco Giants

Trade target: Luis Robert, CF, Chicago White Sox

The San Francisco Giants' 46 stolen bases are the second-fewest in baseball this season. Luis Robert has struggled elsewhere but has been easily stealing bags. Robert has 26 swipes this season. The rest of his game could improve with a change of scenery, too. After all, Robert is playing on a really bad White Sox team and has been rumored to be a trade candidate for years.

Robert will likely never bat .338 again, like he did in 2021. Nor will he hit 38 home runs again like he did in 2023. The center fielder is an athletic freak, though, and even if he doesn't come close to returning to form, he would provide the Giants with a valuable niche.

Seattle Mariners

Trade target: Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Arizona Diamondbacks

The Seattle Mariners already traded with the Diamondbacks for a power-hitting corner infielder when they made a move for Josh Naylor, but why stop there? Eugenio Suarez has been on fire as of late and is arguably the best player on the trading block ahead of deadline day.

Suarez has 36 home runs to Naylor's 11, so he will obviously cost a greater price, but pairing that duo back together makes sense. With Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, and Randy Arozarena on Seattle's roster, opposing pitchers would have nightmares if the Mariners landed Suarez.

St. Louis Cardinals

Trade target: Zac Gallen, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen is having a down year, evidenced by his 5.58 ERA. Even so, he has finished in the top five in Cy Young voting in two of the last three seasons. The St. Louis Cardinals should buy low on Gallen. The Cardinals are above .500, but making a playoff push will be easier said than done.

Gallen shouldn't cost much, so he'd be a worthwhile low-risk, high-reward player to gamble on. If Gallen doesn't turn things around to help the Cardinals make the playoffs, then they can let him walk in free agency.

Tampa Bay Rays

Trade target: Emmanuel Clase, RHP, Cleveland Guardians

The Tampa Bay Rays often sell at the deadline, even when fans want them to add pieces. If they give the fans what they want, they could pursue a deal for Emmanuel Clase. After playing like arguably the best pitcher in baseball last season, Clase's numbers have fallen back to Earth. He showed immense talent last season, though, and now would be the time to trade for him while his value is low.

Texas Rangers

Trade target: Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Diamondbacks

The Rangers have won eight of their last 10, which could be enough to persuade them to buy at the MLB trade deadline. The team has a great staff, but they need some offensive firepower. As mentioned above, Suarez is one of the hottest players in baseball, and he might be hot enough to help the Rangers make another World Series push, like they did in 2023.

Toronto Blue Jays

Trade target: Andrew Heaney, LHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

The Toronto Blue Jays are atop the standings in a stacked AL East. The team could use a southpaw starter with each of their top five starting pitchers throwing from the right side. Andrew Heaney is one of just a few talented lefty starters available before the MLB trade deadline.

Washington Nationals

Trade target: Victor Vodnik, RHP, Colorado Rockies

The Washington Nationals will likely be one of the most boring teams at the MLB trade deadline. They don't have many tradable assets, especially players on expiring contracts, but they are too far away to buy. If the Nationals could buy low on a pitcher under team control for the foreseeable future, they should consider that. Otherwise, the team should stand pat. Victor Vodnik fits the description and is on the worst team in baseball, so there is a good chance he will be moved.