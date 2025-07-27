The Los Angeles Dodgers played a high-profile series over the weekend against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The return of former Red Sox superstar Mookie Betts to the ballpark where he established himself is always a big event on the baseball calendar.

However, Betts did not play in the first game of the series Friday night and his only appearance in Saturday's second game was as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. The Dodgers had announced that Betts had to miss the start of the series because of a family matter.

He was in the lineup at shortstop for the series finale Sunday. The Red Sox won that game by a 4-3 margin and took two of three games in the series. Betts revealed after the game that the reason he missed the start of the series was because of the death of his step father.

Betts was the leadoff batter in Sunday's game and went 1 for 4 with a single in the third inning that drove in a run for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning with pitcher Dustin May on the mound. However, the Red Sox rallied in the bottom of the fifth inning when rookie Roman Anthony tripled to drive in one run and Alex Bregman followed with a two-run home run that allowed the Red Sox to take a lead that they would not relinquish.

Dodgers hope to turn things around on road trip

While the Dodgers remain in first place in the National League West, manager Dave Roberts' team has been struggling quite a bit. After losing two of three games to the Red Sox, the Dodgers have now lost 13 of their last 18 games.

They are in the middle of a nine-game road trip. They will have a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds before going to Tampa for a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Despite their recent slump, the Dodgers have a 61-45 record and they have a 4.0-game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres in the division.

Betts is one of the Dodgers most important players along with slugging superstar Shohei Ohtani and World Series Most Valuable Player Freddie Freeman. However, Betts has been struggling the majority of the season. The 12-year veteran and 8-time All-Star is slashing a career low .237/.308/.369 with 11 home runs and 45 runs batted in.

In addition to the disappointing season from Betts, the Dodgers have suffered a slew of pitching injuries. Roberts is hoping that the team will regain its form as the pitching staff gets healthy.