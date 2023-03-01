Tennessee basketball guard Zakai Zeigler has suffered a torn ACL, taking him out for the rest of the season with the injury, according to a tweet from Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

He tore the ACL in his left knee in a Tuesday night game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the team announced on Wednesday. Zakai Zeigler went down with the injury on a baseline drive three minutes into the game, where he grabbed his knee and had to be helped off the court by an athletic trainer and a member of the Volunteers’ staff, according to ESPN.

“We all hurt for Zakai,” Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes said. “For him to stay down (on the floor), he’s hurt. (The players) knew it was serious.”

The Volunteers took a 75-57 victory over the Razorbacks in Thompson-Boling Arena with the help of three double-digit scoring performances from senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua, senior guard Santiago Vescovi and senior guard Josiah-Jordan James.

“The Tennessee basketball family joins all of Vol Nation in lifting up Zakai (Zeigler) with love and support,” Tennessee basketball wrote in a Wednesday tweet. “We know – beyond all doubt – that Zakai will use this challenge to author an inspiring comeback story.

“He’ll have our boundless backing every step of the way.”

The 5-foot-9-inch guard averaged 10.7 points on a 37.5% shooting percentage from the field before he went down with the injury. The former 3-star prospect out of the Bronx, New York, leads the team in assists with 5.4 per game.

Zakai Zeigler logged multiple double-doubles for Tennessee this season, peaking at a 22-point and 10-assist performance against the Texas Longhorns in late January. Tennessee was able to hold off the 20-point scoring of Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice off the bench with four double-digit scorers of their own, claiming an 82-71 victory over the Longhorns on Tennessee’s home court.