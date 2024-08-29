Just days before the Tennessee football team opens up its season, the Volunteers are making their athletic director, Danny White, the highest-paid AD in the SEC. White has been an AD since 2012 and he has been the AD at Tennessee since 2021. His contract has now been amended to give him a big raise, and there are some other perks in there as well.

“Tennessee has amended athletic director Danny White's contract to give him a raise that makes him the highest-paid athletic director in the SEC,” Pete Thamel said in a report from ESPN. “According to the new terms of the deal in an amended contract, White will jump to an annual base salary of $2.75 million. His contract remains a six-year, rolling deal that runs through July 2030.”

With his old contract, Danny White was only able to make $300,000 in bonuses, but he is now able to make up to $600,000 in bonuses. White's number of one-way occupied private flights also went up as it is now 10, and it was previously six.

White started his career at Ohio in 2004 as the director of basketball operations shortly after playing college basketball at Towson and Notre Dame. He was then an assistant AD at Northern Illinois, an associate AD at Fresno State and a senior AD at Ole Miss before earning official AD roles at Buffalo, UCF and then Tennessee in 2021.

One thing is for certain, the people of Tennessee believe in White to do big things for their athletic programs.

“When Danny says he and his team of exceptional athletics administrators and coaches are working to build the best athletics department in the country, those are not just empty words,” Tennessee chancellor Donde Plowman said in a statement. “Danny is visionary — a leader in our conference and across the country — and is focused every day on creating the very best experiences for our student-athletes, our fans and our athletics department. That focus and commitment are yielding extraordinary results across all sports.”

Danny White also released a statement

After hearing the big news that he would be the highest-paid AD in the SEC, Danny White released a statement as well:

“We have phenomenal leadership at the University of Tennessee — from our chancellor, my boss Donde Plowman, to our UT System president, Randy Boyd, and our board chair, John Compton,” White said. “I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve such an upwardly mobile institution with talented, supportive people all around me. Our student-athletes, coaches and staff are inspired to be a part of something bigger than themselves — powered by the best fan base in sport. Together we have an opportunity to build something extraordinary on Rocky Top. I believe that the momentum we've built in our first few years is only the beginning of a much more profound story.”

The news comes right before the start of the Tennessee football season. The football program is obviously one of the most important programs that the Volunteers have, and Tennessee will start their hunt for an SEC title on Saturday as they will be hosting Chattanooga.