Oklahoma State football has officially made its quarterback decision ahead of the 2025 season opener. Head coach Mike Gundy and his staff have chosen Hauss Hejny, a redshirt freshman and TCU transfer, to be the Cowboys' starting quarterback for Thursday’s game against UT Martin. However, Zane Flores, a redshirt sophomore, will also see time under center as part of a planned early-season rotation.

Hejny, who transferred to Stillwater after a redshirt year at TCU, brings a dual-threat skill set that fits the vision of new offensive coordinator Doug Meacham. The decision marks a pivotal moment in the Cowboys’ rebuild following an abysmal 3-9 campaign in 2024. With no quarterback on the roster having taken a collegiate snap for the program, the Oklahoma State quarterback decision reflects both necessity and optimism.

On3’s Pete Nakos took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the quarterback decision with fans and reporters.

“Oklahoma State will start TCU transfer Hauss Hejny at quarterback on Thursday night, a source tells @On3sports. Zane Flores will also play. @ClowESPN first.”

The quarterback competition had stretched through spring and fall camps, with both quarterbacks showing flashes. Flores, the only returner in the room, is a traditional pocket passer, while Hejny is a more mobile option who rushed for 65 yards in limited action at TCU. The decision to play both reflects the team’s plan to evaluate each in live-game settings before settling on a permanent starter.

The Cowboys season opener offers a favorable launching point for either quarterback to claim the job long-term. Oklahoma State hosts UT Martin on Thursday night at Boone Pickens Stadium — the first of seven home games this season. With a revamped offense under Meacham and a defense led by new coordinator Todd Grantham, the Cowboys are hoping to rebound in a competitive Big 12.

In the article linked to the post by Nakos, he also referenced Gundy’s comments earlier this week, where the coach discussed the challenges of starting a season without a quarterback who has played a snap for the program.

“We’ve got a little bit of familiarity with a couple of guys coming through spring. But, it’s one of the things in the future of college football that’s a little bit scary, is you don’t have as many guys in that room as you’d want to. I think that Coach [Doug Meacham] and our staff understand the importance in finding out who gives us the best chance to win and building our offense around that system.”

For Oklahoma State, the choice to go with Hejny signals a bet on athleticism, scheme familiarity, and upside. His connection to Meacham — who originally recruited him at TCU — played a major role in the decision. If he delivers, it could stabilize the offense and mark the beginning of a new era in Stillwater. If not, Flores remains a viable fallback as the Cowboys navigate a season that will be defined by development and adaptability.