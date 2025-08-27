The San Francisco 49ers' bid to rebuild their wide receiver room continues. With injuries decimating their wide receiver corps, San Francisco has been hard at work trying to find people to fill in temporarily. They already made a move by trading for former Kansas City Chiefs WR Skyy Moore. Now, the 49ers are adding a much-needed veteran presence.

After his release from the Seattle Seahawks, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing with the 49ers. After considering the Pittsburgh Steelers as his other choice, MVS is heading to the Bay to bolster a wide receiver room barely holding on for dear life.

“Source: The #49ers are signing veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was just recently released by Seattle,” Ari Meirov writes. “Valdes-Scantling was choosing between Pittsburgh and San Francisco.”

In addition, the 49ers are signing one of their rookies to their practice squad after he was cut a few days ago.

“The #49ers are signing WR/KR Junior Bergen to the practice squad once he clears waivers,” Mike Garofolo reports. “He was the only one of their 11 draft picks waived yesterday, so they all remain with the team as of now.”

The 49ers are in a tough spot with their wide receiver room right now. Brandon Aiyuk is coming off an ACL tear last season, and there's no telling how healthy he'll be by Week 1. Jauan Jennings is also dealing with an injury right now. To make matters worse, DeMarcus Robinson was suspended three games after violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. Despite his appeal, Robinson will serve the suspension starting in Week 1.

It's for that reason why the 49ers have been hard at work looking for wide receivers to fill their roster. Kyle Shanahan is a brilliant offensive mastermind. Brock Purdy is a solid quarterback to lead the team. But without capable pass-catchers, the 49ers will just fall apart. MVS and Skyy Moore might not be a team's first choice (or second), but they're surely much better than the other options around… right?