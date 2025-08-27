USC football officially enters game week for the 2025 season, a pivotal one for Lincoln Riley. The Trojans were left out of the first AP Top 25 poll, and skepticism remains high after declining win totals in recent years. Still, momentum is returning through recruiting and the development of young talent, setting the stage for new faces to step up as leaders.

One of those players is Kilian O'Connor, who was officially named the Trojans' starting center this week. For the redshirt junior, the news was nothing short of special.

“It’s a dream come true. Can’t thank the coaches enough. Can’t thank guys like Justin Dedich, Brett Neilon, Jonah Monheim [and] coach Hanson, who have helped prepare me for this moment,” posted Ahmad Akkaoui of FightOn247.

O'Connor steps into a crucial role on an offensive line that has undergone a heavy transition, as the responsibility of anchoring his position now falls on him. Teammates and coaches have praised his work ethic, leadership, and understanding of the playbook, qualities that earned him the nod as the team prepares to host Missouri State in the opener.

His promotion is also symbolic of USC's approach heading into 2025: relying not only on recruiting stars but also on player development. O'Connor spent the past two seasons learning, and he now has the chance to prove himself as a consistent force in the middle, protecting Caleb Williams' successor and leading a unit critical to Riley's offensive scheme.

In June, USC also landed a commitment from five-star tight end Mark Bowman, the 27th pledge in its 2026 recruiting class. Lincoln Riley acknowledged that NIL resources have transformed USC's ability to compete at the highest level, saying the program is finally matching the infrastructure of other national powers. That foundation, coupled with the emergence of players like O'Connor, suggests USC is building a more complete roster than in recent years.

As Saturday approaches, the spotlight will be firmly on Kilian O'Connor. For a player who once dreamed of this opportunity, he now carries the responsibility of turning preparation into performance when the Trojans take the field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.