USC football officially enters game week for the 2025 season, a pivotal one for Lincoln Riley. The Trojans were left out of the first AP Top 25 poll, and skepticism remains high after declining win totals in recent years. Still, momentum is returning through recruiting and the development of young talent, setting the stage for new faces to step up as leaders.

One of those players is Kilian O'Connor, who was officially named the Trojans' starting center this week. For the redshirt junior, the news was nothing short of special.

“It’s a dream come true. Can’t thank the coaches enough. Can’t thank guys like Justin Dedich, Brett Neilon, Jonah Monheim [and] coach Hanson, who have helped prepare me for this moment,” posted Ahmad Akkaoui of FightOn247.

O'Connor steps into a crucial role on an offensive line that has undergone a heavy transition, as the responsibility of anchoring his position now falls on him. Teammates and coaches have praised his work ethic, leadership, and understanding of the playbook, qualities that earned him the nod as the team prepares to host Missouri State in the opener.

His promotion is also symbolic of USC's approach heading into 2025: relying not only on recruiting stars but also on player development. O'Connor spent the past two seasons learning, and he now has the chance to prove himself as a consistent force in the middle, protecting Caleb Williams' successor and leading a unit critical to Riley's offensive scheme.

In June, USC also landed a commitment from five-star tight end Mark Bowman, the 27th pledge in its 2026 recruiting class. Lincoln Riley acknowledged that NIL resources have transformed USC's ability to compete at the highest level, saying the program is finally matching the infrastructure of other national powers. That foundation, coupled with the emergence of players like O'Connor, suggests USC is building a more complete roster than in recent years.

As Saturday approaches, the spotlight will be firmly on Kilian O'Connor. For a player who once dreamed of this opportunity, he now carries the responsibility of turning preparation into performance when the Trojans take the field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

More NCAA Football News
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend.
Notre Dame football’s Marcus Freeman raves about CJ Carr ahead of Miami clashTroy Finnegan ·
Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium.
Former Michigan football star shares eye-opening Bryce Underwood, JJ McCarthy comparisonScotty White ·
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, center, speaks to players after the spring game at Michigan Stadium
Sherrone Moore reveals difference between 2024 and 2025 Michigan footballScotty White ·
Oklahoma State quarterback Hauss Hejny is pictured during a Spring football practice.
Oklahoma State football makes big QB decision as season beginsJosh Davis ·
Mario Cristobal, Marcus Freeman. Miami Hurricanes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame vs. Miami bold predictions for College Football Week 1Shane Shoemaker ·
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2025.
Tennessee football’s Josh Heupel inks new contract extension through 2030Jordan Llanes ·