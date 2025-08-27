Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore announced who will be starting at quarterback for the Wolverines on Monday, and it will be true freshman Bryce Underwood. Underwood was the No. 1 player in the 2025 recruiting class, and he is expected to be a star. After losing JJ McCarthy, the Wolverines struggled at the QB position in 2024. Now, they might have a player that is even better than the top 10 NFL Draft pick.

JJ McCarthy is one of the best QBs in Michigan football history. He delivered on every promise that he made, and he led the Wolverines to a national championship. He won three Big Ten titles and went 3-0 vs. Ohio State. He turned this program around. Now, Bryce Underwood is here to keep the momentum going.

Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt now works for the Big Ten Network, so he has followed his alma mater closely in recent years. McCarthy was obviously an incredibly impressive player to watch, but Underwood’s physical traits take him to another level.

“This guy has a different level of talent,” Butt said. “I mean, he's in a class of just a handful of elite quarterback recruits. And then I get up and see him in person, and I'm six foot five, I'm a tight end, and I'm standing eye to eye, shoulder to shoulder with this guy. He's so physically gifted, the ball completely jumps out of his hands. JJ McCarthy was a top 10 pick, and I would say Bryce, in terms of his physical talents, is at another level, even from JJ.”

Underwood is a true freshman, so he’s not going to be perfect. However, with Michigan’s talented defense and run game, he should be in a situation that allows him to thrive.

“He's going to make mistakes this year, all quarterbacks do, but there's going to be a little bit of a learning curve,” Butt added. “The best thing that Sherrone Moore and Chip Lindsey and the entire Michigan Wolverines can do for him is to run the ball, get him into easy reads and play action, and have a stout defense that doesn't make him feel like he has to be Superman, though I do believe he can be Superman at some point in his career. And the big take, the defense is going to be here to stay. It's a top 10 defense.”

The Bryce Underwood era will officially begin on Saturday when the Michigan football team hosts New Mexico.