Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia unusually responded to NBA critics on social media, stating that the press isn't always correct, given its title-containing label after the Suns acquired All-Star Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. After Phoenix Mercury and Suns owner Ishbia stressed the importance of trust amid a shared role for both NBA and WNBA organizations, he has countered a narrative surrounding his team heading into the upcoming season.

Ishbia responded to a post suggesting the Suns are most likely to stumble in 2025-26, the Suns clapped back on his X, formerly Twitter.

“I'm not worried about what the so-called experts think. They had us as a title contender the past two years and were wrong then,” Ishbia said. “We're focused on making our fans proud by playing great as a team and building a brand of basketball that's tough and gritty.”

Using his failed attempt at creating a superteam to yield a championship for the Suns, Ishbia isn't wrong. However, it reminds everyone of his recent failure.

Mat Ishbia stresses trust amid role with Suns, Mercury

Mercury and Suns owner Mat Ishbia had a busy summer making moves to improve, which included trading All-Star Kevin Durant to the Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th overall pick — Khaman Maluach — and five second-round picks in a historic seven-team blockbuster. It marked the first time seven teams were involved in a trade.

In the aftermath of the failed superteam, led by All-Star Devin Booker, Ishbia stressed the importance of patience among disappointed Suns fans, per Espo's X, formerly Twitter.

“The Mercury and the Suns, it’s all being done the same way now,” Ishbia said. “At the beginning with the Suns, obviously we had a good team, and let’s put a little money behind them – let them make decisions and go forward. It didn’t work very well. With the Mercury, they were already at the bottom of the league at 9-31, so at that point… the only [press conference] I’ve gotten beat up on was when I hired Nate Tibbetts and Nick Uren.

“People thought that was bad hires and those are the two best hires we’ve had now looking back two years later with how good these teams are,” Ishbia concluded.

The Suns also re-signed Booker to a two-year, $145 million contract extension, which is the highest annual extension salary in NBA history. It'll keep Booker signed to the Suns through the 2029-30 season.