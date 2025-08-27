The San Francisco 49ers are prepping for their season opener less than a couple weeks away. Their divisional tilt against the Seattle Seahawks has been a matchup that has frequently had high stakes. A win would put the 49ers back on track towards the goals that were derailed last year, mostly due to injury. In order to address a receiving room that could use reinforcement, ESPN's Adam Schefter suggested a reunion with former San Francisco receiver Kendrick Bourne on X (formerly Twitter).

“The most logical landing spot,” said Schefter when he reposted colleague Albert Breer's take.

Bourne was recently released by the New England Patriots. He left the Niners for New England after the 2021 season, spending last season as one of Drake Maye's veteran targets. However, a myriad of injuries have limited Bourne during his time with New England. With new head coach Mike Vrabel now in charge, the Patriots are remaking their roster with his vision. Now, Bourne will have a chance to reunite with former head coach Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. It is a reunion that would make sense for all sides involved. Will it happen?

Kendrick Bourne should fit right back in with 49ers

Bourne's best fit is likely back with the 49ers. After all, Brandon Aiyuk will miss the season's first few weeks. Second, the team could also be without Jauan Jennings as he deals with a calf injury. Sophomore wideout Ricky Pearsall will look to step up and claim a bigger role in Shanahan's attack. It's clear that San Francisco needs reinforcements at the position. Therefore, wouldn't a reunion with Bourne make sense? NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco also spoke about the team's interest in their ex-target on X.

“The 49ers have “high interest” in bringing back WR Kendrick Bourne, source says, after he gets his release from the Patriots,” reported Maiocco on Wednesday.

If that “high interest” is mutual, don't be surprised to see Bourne back in red and gold by the weekend. As the Niners prepare for what will be a tough divisional opener, the more weapons that Shanahan and quarterback Brock Purdy have, the better. Bringing in another veteran like Bourne (to go along with an earlier pickup of former Seattle wideout Marques Valdes-Scantling) will only help the 49ers as they look to return to the top of the NFC West.