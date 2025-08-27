Week 1 of the College Football season kicks off on Thursday, August 28, and two power conference teams face off. Hopes are high for Nebraska football in year three under Matt Rhule, as he expects to contend for a playoff spot. Meanwhile, Cincinnati also kicks off year three of the Scott Satterfield era, looking to improve on a disappointing first two seasons. As the two prepare to face off, these are bold predictions on the Nebraska-Cincinnati clash on Thursday night.

Nebraska is starting to turn around under Rhule. After five seasons without a winning record under Scott Frost, Nebraska was 5-7 in the first year of the Rhule era. In 2024, they would make their first bowl game since the 2016 season, going 7-6 after a win in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati has struggled since moving to the Big 12. Luke Fickell had the program winning AAC titles and even making it into the CFP. He would leave at the end of the 2022 regular season, and Satterfield would lead the program into the Big 12. After a 3-9 campaign in 2023, they improved in 2024, going 5-7. Still, the way they ended 2024 has led to their coach being placed firmly on the hot seat, according to USA Today. They started the season 5-2, with the two losses being by a combined four points. They would then lose each of their last five games, falling to 5-7. Now, they look to get back on track in 2025.

It will feel like a Nebraska home game

Cincinnati is technically the home team in this game. This game is being played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Distance-wise, this is much closer to a home game for the Cornhuskers. Traveling from Nippert Stadium, the home of the Bearcats, is over an 8.5-hour drive. Meanwhile, it is a 3.5-hour drive to get from Memorial Stadium to Arrowhead.

This has led to Nebraska actually taking a bus to the game. “No private jet down there,” Rhule said on his podcast, House Rhules. “We’re gonna get on a bus. We’re gonna drive down there, the old school way. I just think it’s an excellent start to the season.”

The distance is not the only factor that will make this feel like a Nebraska home game. Big Red Nation historically travels well, and this is expected to be more of the same here. Of the over 76,000 seats available at Arrowhead, it is projected that over 60,000 of the tickets have been sold to Husker fans, according to talksport.com. While it may not be exactly like playing at home, the environment in Kansas City should be pro-Nebraska.

Dylan Raiola makes a statement

Dylan Raiola is primed for a major season. In 2024, he passed for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 67.1 percent of his passes. He had some struggles, but oftentimes it was due to poor protection up front. The team dealt with plenty of injuries on the line in 2024.

They bring back three starters, plus add Elijah Pritchett to the group. Pritchett is a transfer from Alabama who should start at one of the tackle positions. Raiola was sacked 27 times in 2024. When he was sacked one or fewer times, the team was 6-0. When he was sacked more than once, the team was 1-6. Protecting Raiola is going to be key, and something that will happen against Cincinnati.

Cincinnati did not generate much pressure last year on the quarterback. They may not do much this year either. None of the returning players were great at the pass rush, and the transfer portal did not do much to address this need as well. This means Raiola is going to have time to throw. He showed as a true freshman, when he has time, he is dangerous.

Nebraska will also have a solid running game in 2025, which will help its young quarterback take the next step in his progression. He throws for over 250 yards in this game while adding a couple of touchdowns.

The Scott Satterfield seat gets hotter

Odds at the time of writing, provided by FanDuel, had Nebraska as a 6.5-point favorite in this game. Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby is expected to take a major step in his development in 2025, but facing this Nebraska defense, it will not happen in game one of the season. The team also lost Corey Kiner in the backfield and Xzavier Henderson on the outside, which will only make it harder for Sorsby.

Meanwhile, the defense was dreadful last season. They bring in plenty of transfers in the secondary, starting with Matthew McDoom coming in from Coastal Carolina. Still, the pass rush will let them down in this game, making it difficult for the defensive secondary to remain in coverage. The defense gave up 31 or more points in four of their last five road games last season. While they are the technical home team, this is going to feel like a road environment.

Raiola has been compared to Patrick Mahomes, and Coach Rhule has always shown major improvement in year three with a program. Both of those situations will show to have validity after this game. Nebraska wins this one by double digits, and year three for Satterfield gets off to a rocky start.