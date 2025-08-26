When No. 6 Notre Dame meets No. 10 Miami in Week 1 of the college football season this weekend, it will be one of the biggest games of the year for both teams.

Each program enters 2025 with major aspirations shaped by how last season ended. The Fighting Irish are coming off a national championship runner-up finish to Ohio State, while the Hurricanes once again fell short of winning the ACC or reaching the College Football Playoff.

It goes without saying that both of these teams have something to prove this season. Add in the fact that this used to be one of college football’s greatest rivalries, and the intensity inside Hard Rock Stadium is bound to be at an all-time high.

Miami home crowd at Hard Rock Stadium will be wild

The last time Notre Dame visited Miami was back in 2017. That night, the No. 3 Fighting Irish were throttled 41-8 by No. 7 Miami in what was one of the most electric environments since the days of the Orange Bowl.

“It was hostile… Until we went down to Georgia, it was the loudest place — honestly — it might be louder than Georgia. Like top two loudest places I’ve ever played in my career,” Ian Book said, who was the quarterback for the Irish that night against the Hurricanes.

Notre Dame simply had no answers that night, and Miami was feeding off the energy of the crowd. That’s exactly what’s expected again in Week 1.

When asked about the crowd expectations this weekend, Mario Cristobal said the experience should be “maniacal” — and that they were encouraging it.

CJ Carr will eventually get benched for Kenny Minchey

The quarterback battle between CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey was said to be neck-and-neck all camp. While Carr has always been viewed as the perceived future of the program, Minchey at one point looked like he might snatch the job.

Carr has plenty of upside, but the problem is that you’re asking a lot from a quarterback who has appeared in just one game and never attempted a single pass. Walking into the throes of Hard Rock Stadium against what is set to be a raucous crowd won’t be for the weak — or the young, for that matter.

Just like in 2017, when Brian Kelly went from Brandon Wimbush in the first half to Ian Book in the second, Marcus Freeman could very well do the same with Carr and Minchey.

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame's rushing attack will be a problem for Miami

Notre Dame has one of the best offensive lines in the country. They also have arguably the best running back in the country in Jeremiyah Love. Not to mention what's behind him isn't too bad either in Jadarian Price and Aneyas Williams.

The rushing attack will most likely be the offensive gameplan for Notre Dame on Sunday. For one it will take the pressure off Carr. And two it could also set up play-action and test Miami's new secondary that was revamped through the portal this offseason.

Love had a breakout season last year, rushing for over 1,100 yards and 19 touchdowns from scrimmage. He has all the capabilities to be the ultimate gamechanger in this game if not take it over.

Carson Beck will prove the experienced quarterback matters

Georgia fans may be glad that Carson Beck is gone but Miami fans are grateful. After seeing the type of season that can be hide behind a reliable quarterback in Cam Ward last year, Miami couldn't rely on Emory Williams to lead the way this year. Enter Beck.

Sure, Beck is coming off a season where he was highly criticized and the Bulldogs offense sputtered but not all that was on him. Georgia had more problems on offense than Beck's inconsistencies, that went from the offensive line to the receivers.

Still, Beck is going to have to prove himself this season and maybe the salty sands of South Beach will do its trick. The prediction here is that Beck will have a pretty significant game and actually be the difference in the end, with the more experienced quarterback being the X-factor.

Miami beats Notre Dame in Week 1

Paul Finebaum has already come out and said that he “guarantees” Notre Dame will beat Miami. That remains to be seen, but there are interesting numbers that could make a case for either team.

The Irish have lost their last six meetings in Miami, not winning there since 1977. What’s also significant about those losses is that they were all lopsided, with the Hurricanes winning by three scores or more in every game.

On the flip side are the head coaches. Freeman, in his young career, has already eclipsed Cristobal, leading Notre Dame to last year’s national championship game. He’s also 14-5 against ranked opponents. Cristobal, meanwhile, is just 1-6 versus ranked opponents while at Miami.

If this game were in South Bend, the lean would probably be toward the Irish taking the victory lap. However, with Cristobal, Beck, and others having so much to prove — and with a fiery home crowd on their side — Miami takes this opener and uses it to build upon what could be a great season.