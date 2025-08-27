It's been a rough opening to the season for the Kansas State football team. After dropping their 2025 opener 24-21 to Iowa State, Wildcats fans vented their frustration at head coach Chris Klieman on social media, criticizing his late-game play-calling in a turnover-filled loss. Now, the Wildcats are dealing with even more bad news.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, via X, star running back Dylan Edwards will miss this week's matchup against North Dakota after suffering a left ankle injury against the Cyclones. Thamel also reported Edwards is considered ”doubtful” for Kansas State's Week 3 clash with Army, raising concerns about the Wildcats' offensive firepower in the early stretch of the season.

Edwards, who transferred from Colorado, was expected to be a focal point of the offense in 2025. His speed and versatility as both a runner and receiver makes him a dangerous weapon, and his absence leaves a significant void for a unit already under pressure. Without him, more responsibility now falls on quarterback Avery Johnson, who threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns with another score on the ground against Iowa State.

The timing is particularly difficult as Kansas State tries to steady itself after a disappointing opener. Losing Edwards for multiple weeks not only limits the Wildcats' offensive options, but also puts added pressure on the depth of the running back room to step up against upcoming non-conference opponents.

To make matters worse, Kansas State has also had to manage off-field distractions. Following the Iowa State game in Dublin, Ireland, quarterback Avery Johnson's father and brother were filmed fighting each other in a parking lot, with the video quickly going viral. The two later issued a joint apology, calling the incident ”senseless bickering” and extended apologies to the program, fans, and university community.

For the Kansas State football team, the challenge now is to regroup quickly. Edward's injury is a major setback, and with Army looming in Week 3, Klieman and his staff will need to find answers fast to prevent the season from spiraling further out of control.