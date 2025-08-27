The 2024 Michigan football season was a weird one. If you told Wolverines fans that the team was going to go 8-5 before the season, they would’ve been a little bit disappointed, though it was hard to be too upset about anything after winning the national title in 2023. If you told them that they would end the year with wins against Ohio State and then Alabama in the postseason, they would’ve thought that another deep CFP run was coming. Both of those things happened for Sherrone Moore and his squad.

September through mid-November wasn’t a lot of fun for the Michigan football team, but everything changed when the Wolverines upset Ohio State in Columbus. That made the whole season feel a lot better, and beating Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl was the cherry on top.

So, what will be different this season compared to the end of last year? Sherrone Moore was asked that during an interview with the Big Ten Network, and he expects the team to look like it did during the bowl game, especially on defense.

“I think what you saw in the ball game is really what you're going to get,” Moore said. “A lot of those guys that played in the bowl game are going to play this year, and even with the additions of some guys that we got in the portal, some older guys that have played a lot of football. … Really excited about this defense. They're fast. They're physical, and it comes in waves. Talking to coach [Wink] Martindale the other day, it's like trying to figure out what's the depth chart, there really is none. It's just 1A, 1B, the guys who are practicing the best that week start and everybody plays, so it's gonna be fun to watch.”

We know that Michigan’s defense is going to be good and similar to last year, but offensively is where there needs to be change. True freshman star Bryce Underwood is the starting QB for the Wolverines, and that should help fix a lot of last year’s woes.

The 2025 Michigan football season will begin on Saturday when Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines host New Mexico. Watching that defense will be exciting, but all eyes will be on Bryce Underwood and the offense.