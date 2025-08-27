Notre Dame Fighting Irish football fans are buzzing about a bigger role for Jeremiyah Love in 2025. Reports say his role on offense is set to expand. Notre Dame football watchers expect to see him more involved in the passing game. The Fighting Irish are planning to get Love the ball in space more often. Yet the running back remains humble. He continues to lead behind the scenes, not from the spotlight.

Love said plainly, “I’m not opposed to being a captain. But it’s not me.” He explained that captains tend to be more vocal and visible. He added, “Me personally, I like to do stuff in the shadows. In the background.” That quote reflects his personality perfectly. He prefers to let his performance speak for itself.

Last season, Love showcased his growth, posting 1,125 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 163 carries. Furthermore, he increased his receiving production dramatically, jumping from 8 receptions in 2023 to 28 in 2024. As a result, this shift shows the Fighting Irish intend to maximize his versatility.

In addition, scouts have seen him running routes and working as a hybrid between running back and slot receiver during practice. Because of this, his flexibility makes him even more valuable to Notre Dame football.

Despite these developments, Love doesn’t seek praise. He doesn’t chase titles. The running back earns respect quietly. He fights for every yard. He works in silence. Moreover, he supports teammates without fanfare. He improves by doing, not speaking.

Consequently, his humility stands in contrast to his expanding role. He’s not captain by name, but he leads by example. His contributions in the run game, passing game, and even on special teams make Jeremiyah Love indispensable to the Fighting Irish offense.

Ultimately, Notre Dame football is stronger because of Jeremiyah Love's presence. He isn’t a traditional leader. But he leads. He delivers. And the Fighting Irish are better for it.