Despite making the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoffs, Tennessee has a lot of remodeling to do over the offseason. Josh Heupel has taken an aggressive approach in the college football transfer portal and landed another commitment from former Notre Dame offensive tackle Sam Pendleton.

Pendleton committed to the Volunteers with three years of eligibility remaining, per On3 Sports. He has spent the previous two seasons in South Bend but is eligible to redshirt his 2023 season, appearing in just two games as a true freshman.

Pendleton joined Notre Dame as a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 out of Reagan High School in Pfafftown, North Carolina. However, in his two years with the Irish, Pendleton has appeared in just 14 games with seven starts. He emerged as a significant contributor on special teams but did not play an offensive snap against Ohio State in the CFP National Championship Game.

With Tennessee, Pendleton has a chance to compete for a starting role. The Volunteers lose four offensive linemen, including starting guard Andrej Karic. Pendleton was viewed as a consensus four-star prospect in the transfer portal.

Tennessee 2025 college football transfer class

Roughly one month after their season-ending loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoffs, Tennessee has managed just four commitments from the transfer portal. However, all four players will potentially play a big role for the team in 2025.

Along with Pendleton, Heupel received commitments from running back Star Thomas, receiver Amari Jefferson and guard Wendell Moe Jr. Thomas, who ran for 871 yards at Duke in 2024, is arguably the biggest addition.

The entire roster will be built to supplement quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who will enter his second year in 2025. Iamaleava endured an up-and-down campaign as a redshirt freshman in 2024, throwing 19 touchdowns and five interceptions.