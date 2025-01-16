Tennessee football watched James Pearce Jr. thrash the trenches during the Volunteers' College Football Playoff run. The Vols learned Wednesday night what his 2025 destination will be between Knoxville or the NFL Draft.

The defensive lineman is heading for the latter, with NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirming the move.

“University of Tennessee edge James Pearce Jr., one of the NFL Draft’s top defensive players, has officially declared for the draft,” Rapoport posted.

Pearce himself announced his decision on social media. He even posted the caption “VFL,” which stands for “Volunteer for life.”

Pearce looks bound to rise up on draft boards following his decision.

Who looks like prime fits for Tennessee star James Pearce Jr.?

Pearce is adding to a growing intriguing edge rusher group ahead of April's draft. Penn State star Abdul Carter is one underclassman declaring early for the event. Georgia's Mykel Williams is another expected to rank high in the draft's edge rusher class after coming out early too.

The 6-foot-5, 243-pounder ranks above all, though. Pearce rates above Carter in CBS Sports' edge rush prospect rankings.

Pearce relentlessly attacked quarterbacks in both the Southeastern Conference and during non-conference play. He's leaving Knoxville with 19 career sacks in tow. The Charlotte, North Carolina native delivered 7.5 sacks for the CFP qualifier. Pearce also produced a new career-high of 38 tackles with 23 solo stops.

Multiple NFL teams will consider Pearce, especially to bolster their pass rush. Dane Brugler of The Athletic called this projection Wednesday: Pearce landing at No. 19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs struggled at getting off the field during their Wild Card loss to the Washington Commanders.

The Bucs aren't the only team in dire need of extra pass rushers. The Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Philadelphia Eagles are among the other franchises needing edge help. Perhaps Pearce will wear one of their gameday uniforms on Sundays.