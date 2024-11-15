Tennessee football (8-1) can potentially solidify their spot in the SEC Championship game with a road victory against Georgia in Week 12. Their elite rushing attack and suffocating defense is pushing them towards a landmark campaign, but they might need a healthy and effective Nico Iamaleava to attain such a result.

Although the freshman quarterback is listed as questionable and remains in concussion protocol, there is optimism that he will play in Sanford Stadium on Saturday night, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247 Sports. That update is reinforced by the sight of Iamaleava boarding the team buses, via WVLT sports director Rick Russo, as the Volunteers head to Athens.

Will Nico Iamaleava be ready for the Dawgs if he does play?

Entering the frenzied atmosphere that the Bulldogs community comprises is obviously not an ideal situation for an athlete who suffered a concussion only a week earlier, but Iamaleava has been bracing himself for this huge opportunity. He can end Georgia's College Football Playoff hopes by leading his team to a monumental victory, and in doing so, change the perception some people might have about his capabilities.

The former five-star recruit is completing 65.2 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,879 yards and 11 touchdowns, which falls below the lofty standards that were set for the young QB entering the 2024-25 season. Breakout performances are not easy to come by against Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, though. Assuming he plays, Iamaleava's main priority must be maintaining his composure.

The noise is bound to rise to uncomfortable decibels, so it is important for the Volunteers to not let the crowd speed them up. Star running back Dylan Sampson will need to set the tone on the ground and take the pressure off whomever is lining up under center.

All signs appear to indicate that Nico Iamaleava will fill that role in what is an incredibly significant matchup for Tennessee football. Fans await final confirmation on the 20-year-old's status.