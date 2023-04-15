The Tennessee Volunteers hope to dominate on offense as they did much of last year, but they suffered a blow in their spring game when 4-star tight end Ethan Davis suffered a shoulder injury.

Josh Heupel did not have an update on tight end Ethan Davis' injury. The Vols coach said it was not related to the shoulder injury Davis suffered as a high school senior. https://t.co/Llu2cVAX2k — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) April 15, 2023

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said he had no update on the Davis injury. He hopes to have more news later in the day. The tight end had also suffered a shoulder injury during his prep career.

Davis was injured in the final minutes of the spring game. He was attempting to make a reception on a pass from freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava in the red zone. After the play was over, Davis grabbed at his shoulder.

Ethan Davis had made quite an impression on the Tennessee coaching staff and his new teammates with his play. He caught 3 passes for 53 yards, and one of the receptions was an eye-catching play in which Iamaleava rolled to his right and launched the ball to the tight end. Davis demonstrated his skill and poise in making the play.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Davis has the kind of size at 6-5 and 228 pounds that should allow him to make big plays in key moments.

“He’s been really good,” Heupel said. “He understands space, he understands how to get himself open. He plays long and physical to the catch. He’s done a really nice job throughout spring ball.”

Davis as widely pursued as a recruit by a number of Power 5 schools, including Ole Miss, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina and Texas A&M from the SEC.