Ex-Tulane receiver Chris Brazzell has chosen to bleed Volunteer Orange.

The Tennessee football program is on a mission to improve their team despite their solid 2023 showing. The 8-4 Volunteers will compete in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on January 1st. Still, the Vols have been active in the College Football Transfer Portal. The latest news on former Tulane Green Wave receiver Chris Brazzell will fire Tennessee football fans up.

Promising transfer portal receiver commits to the Tennessee football program

Star wide receiver Chris Brazzell has committed to Tennessee, per Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports. The former Tulane Green Waver was one of the most highly sought WRs in the College Football Transfer Portal. Now, he will bleed Volunteer Orange.

The six-foot-five receiver posted 711 yards and five TDs in his freshman year. Now, he looks to help a competitive Tennessee team climb the SEC standings.

Tennessee performed well in one of the most competitive conferences in the country. The 25th-ranked Vols finished the 2023 regular season ranked third in the SEC East behind Georgia and Missouri. The team played well enough to land a New Year's bowl game.

The Vols are preparing to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The Hawkeyes, ranked 20th in the nation, are coming off a loss to one of the best teams in the country. Iowa lost the Big 10 Championship to the first-ranked Michigan Wolverines.

The Vols have what it takes to win on January 1st. Tennessee is no stranger to tough competition, as they faced Alabama, Georgia, and Missouri during the regular season.

As the Vols gear up to finish the 23-24 season on a positive note, Chris Brazzell looks to be a part of future competitions to help Tennessee climb the SEC.