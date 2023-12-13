Taking a look at two players Tennessee football must target in the transfer portal as they looke to bounce back in 2024.

Tennessee football may have had a playoff team back in 2022 if it weren't for Hendon Hooker tearing his ACL. The Vols led the country in yards per game on offense with 525.5 yards and also scored more than anybody. Their 46.2 points per game led the nation as well. But the Vols took a bit of a step back last season. With Hooker and star receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman off to the NFL, Tennessee's offense dropped off pretty drastically. They went from averaging 46.2 points per game to 31.5. They averaged nearly 70 fewer yards per game on offense as well. An 8-4 season isn't nothing, but it's a far cry from the 11-2 season Tennesee enjoyed in 2022.

If Tennessee wants to get back to the top of the SEC and in the playoff conversation, they're going to have to hit the transfer portal hard. They've had a successful track record doing so; all they have to do is point at Hendon Hooker, who the Vols got out of the portal from Virginia Tech. Tennessee is an attractive spot for players in the portal. The question then becomes: who should the Vols get from the portal to help their team?

DJ Uiagalelei, Quarterback

DJ Uiagalelei has already tried two shades of orange, so why not try a third? There were high expectations for Uiagalelei coming out of high school where he was poised to become the next great Clemson quarterback once Trevor Lawrence went to the NFL. It never quite clicked with Uiagelelei at Clemson, however. He threw for more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (nine) during his first season at Clemson as a starter. His 2022 season was much better and arguably the best of his career so far, but he also ended up getting benched for current Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Uiagelelei transferred to Oregon State, but he still didn't exactly take the next step. He did set a career-high in passing yards (2,638) and yards per attempt (8.4), but he also completed just 57.1% of his passes. Oregon State went just 8-4 on the year, which is a really solid season for them, but short of the expectations they set in the preseason.

Uiagalelei is in the portal again, and Tennessee football might just be the best spot for him. Tennessee rejuvenated Hendon Hooker when he entered the portal from Virginia Tech and now has an opening at quarterback with Joe Milton, another quarterback acquired out of the portal from Michigan, out of eligibility. Uiagelelei could be a fun and intriguing fit in Josh Huepel's system. Tennessee should go after him.

Tobias Merriweather, Wide Receiver

Tennessee football also could use a wide receiver. After losing Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman to the NFL, the Vols didn't really have a receiver step up in their absence. Hyatt posted 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2022. Their leading receiver in terms of receiving yards was Squirrel White… with 764 yards. White also led the team in receptions with 64. White was solid for the Vols last season, but he may have been overtaxed as being the team's number-one receiver.

Maybe Tobias Merriweather can be that guy. Merriweather was a former four-star and ESPN Top 300 recruit who chose Notre Dame coming out of high school. He came with a lot of pedigree, but hasn't been able to showcase his talent much at South Bend. In two seasons, Merriweather has just 15 receptions for 325 yards and three touchdowns. That isn't to say he hasn't flashed big-play ability during his time there.

With Notre Dame acquiring Kris Mitchell and Beaux Collins in the portal, there isn't room for Merriweather there. Tennessee football offered him coming out of high school and could use a receiver. Perhaps there could be a fit there.