Oregon State quarterback has hit the NCAA transfer portal, and now it seems like he could be making a return to the ACC with Florida State

After the departure of head coach Jonathan Smith, it was quickly a foregone conclusion that Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei would enter the transfer portal and leave Corvallis too. It took less than a week before Uiagalelei, once a five-star recruit who initially committed to Clemson ahead of the 2020 season, turned this widely accepted assumption into a reality. Now, it appears as if DJ Uiagalelei may be heading back to the ACC in what will be the third stop of his college career, according to ESPN Insider Pete Thamel.

“Source: DJ Uiagalelei is taking an official visit to Florida State this weekend. The former Oregon State and Clemson quarterback is one of the top remaining quarterback targets in the NCAA transfer portal.”

DJ Uiagalelei has accumulated a 30-10 record as a starter at both Clemson and Oregon State, and his arrival would be a welcome addition to a Florida State football team that has rode with Jordan Travis the majority of the last four years. In Uiagalelei's four college seasons, his numbers are actually pretty similar to those of Seminoles QB Jordan Travis.

DJ Uiagalelei – 30-10 record, 8,319 passing yards, 57 passing touchdowns, 21 rushing touchdowns

Jordan Travis – 29-10 record, 8,693 passing yards, 66 passing touchdowns, 31 rushing touchdowns

Theoretically, if Uiagalelei were to make his way from the Pacific Northwest down to Tallahassee, Florida State should pick up right where they left off this year as the favorites to win the ACC Championship and possibly, if their quarterback weren't to go down to a season-ending injury, a College Football Playoff contender.