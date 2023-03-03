Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt is at the NFL Combine looking to prove he is one of the best wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft class. But despite all the Combine fanfare, Hyatt believes that he has already proved himself as the Draft’s WR1.

When asked about what makes him a great wide receiver, Hyatt boasted about his versatility, route running and overall catch-making ability. But beyond any intangibles, Hyatt thinks he is simply unstoppable on the field, via Tennessee Titans’ reporter Jim Wyatt.

“If you dive down and actually get in the film, I feel like, man, I am unstoppable,” Hyatt said. “I feel like no one can guard me. I feel like they fear me when I get out there. So, I would definitely say I am WR1.”

Jalin Hyatt burst onto the scene with Tennessee in 2022. In 12 games, Hyatt caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was second in the country in receiving touchdowns and fifth in receiving yards. Hyatt’s efforts earned him the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s best wide receiver. In being named a unanimous All-American, Hyatt became the first Volunteer to earn that distinction since Eric Berry in 2009.

Now, Hyatt has his sights set on the NFL Draft. He is considered by many the best wide receiver in the class. His speed on the outside has the chance to immediately improve any team’s wide receiver room.

Hyatt will wait for his selection to find out which team he’ll be making plays for on Sundays. In Hyatt’s mind, he should be the first wide receiver to hear his name called.