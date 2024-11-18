In what might serve as a de facto College Football Playoff elimination game, the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (6-2, 5-2 SEC) fell 31-17 to the No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs (8-2, 6-2 SEC) in Week 12. Does this loss extinguish the Vols’ College Football Playoff hopes?

Given the unpredictability of how the CFP committee will rank teams, nothing is certain for any program at this point. Tennessee now joins a crowded field of SEC teams with two losses, but there are only so many spots available in the 12-team field.

The Vols had a chance to cement their place in the SEC Championship Game and avenge an earlier loss to Arkansas. However, Georgia extended its dominance in the rivalry, securing its eighth straight win over Tennessee—a hurdle head coach Josh Heupel has yet to overcome since arriving in Knoxville.

This loss brings with it a wave of blame and disappointment for what began as a promising season. But who should take the blame? Let’s take a look.

Tennessee’s defense falters against Georgia

Praised all season for its standout defensive performances, Tennessee’s defense delivered its worst showing of the year when it mattered most against Georgia. Before Week 12, the Vols hadn’t allowed more than 19 points in a single game. That narrative crumbled in their matchup with the Bulldogs.

Tennessee surrendered 31 points, including two passing and two rushing touchdowns—both season firsts for the defense. Additionally, they gave up season highs of 453 total yards and 25 first downs. The last time the Vols allowed over 400 yards of offense was in their loss to Arkansas.

Even more surprising, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck—who entered the game leading the SEC in turnovers over the last four weeks—did not commit one. Instead, he showcased the poise that once made him a projected first-round NFL pick, completing 25-of-40 passes for 347 yards and three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).

Tennessee’s lone turnover opportunity slipped away in the second quarter when Arian Smith fumbled, but Georgia recovered and scored six plays later, extending their lead to 14-10.

Josh Heupel road woes continue with loss to Georgia

Before Josh Heupel arrived in Knoxville, the Tennessee football program was in complete disarray. The Vols were coming off one of their worst seasons in program history, finishing 3-7 in Jeremy Pruitt’s final season in 2020. While it goes without saying that Tennessee is in much better shape now, some longstanding issues that have plagued the program over the last two decades remain under Heupel’s tenure.

Beating Georgia is one hurdle Heupel has yet to overcome. In his four seasons with Tennessee, he is 0-4 against the Bulldogs. While this blemish isn’t entirely surprising given the dominance of Georgia’s program during this time, it remains a benchmark Heupel must surpass to take the Vols to the next level. The fact that Tennessee is even competitive with a powerhouse like Georgia highlights the progress made under Heupel’s leadership.

Heupel’s biggest challenge, however, is winning on the road, particularly against ranked teams. Over the past two seasons, five of Tennessee’s six losses have come away from Neyland Stadium. The lone exception was last year’s home defeat to Georgia. Heupel is 7-9 in road games and 2-6 in road games versus ranked opponents since taking over in Knoxville.

For Tennessee to truly take the next step as a program, they must find a way to win marquee road games consistently. Until then, that elusive hump will remain just out of reach.

Nico Iamaleava can't score a touchdown

Tennessee’s offense hasn’t been an elite unit this season, as many projected under new quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Heading into the game against Georgia, there were even concerns about whether Iamaleava would play, as he was listed as questionable. While Iamaleava has shown flashes of potential, his season has been marked by inconsistency. Still, he remained Tennessee’s best option at quarterback for this critical matchup.

Tasked with outdueling Georgia’s Carson Beck, Iamaleava couldn’t deliver enough big plays to lift the Vols inside a hostile Sanford Stadium. For the third time this season, Iamaleava was held scoreless, failing to either throw or rush for a touchdown. He finished the game 20-of-33 for 167 yards, marking his seventh game of the season with fewer than 200 passing yards, while adding just 24 rushing yards.

In a must-win game, Tennessee needed a standout performance from their young quarterback. While Iamaleava didn’t play poorly, he was simply outperformed by Beck on a night when the Vols needed more–and was rightfully angry afterward.

“There's a lot of frustration, a lot of anger. We put a lot of work in to come out with a win in this game, and yeah, we came up short, didn't play smart in the second half and it's going to sting,” the quarterback said, per ESPN. “We've got to let it sting and just learn from this.”