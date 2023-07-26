Carlos Alcaraz can get into double figures in terms of Grand Slam titles.

That's according to tennis legend Jimmy Connors and former World No. 1 Jimmy Connors who was commenting on the future prospects of the newly-crowned Wimbledon champion.

Alcaraz notably defeated Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon earlier this month in what is his second Grand Slam title overall after winning the US Open last year.

It's especially impressive given that he not only defeated Djokovic in the final, but now has two Grand Slams at the age of 20 — something even the Big Three weren't able to achieve.

And as far as Connors is concerned, the Spaniard could potentially win as many as 15 Grand Slam titles during the course of his career.

That is, provided he stays grounded and doesn't get too full of himself.

“If he [Alcaraz] plays 12 more years, that’s 48 Grand Slams,” Connors said on his podcast (via Tennis 365). “If he doesn’t get too full of himself, I’d say [he could win] 15. That is if he doesn’t think he doesn’t have to work hard and it’ll come easy. He needs to continue what he’s doing and looks like he will.”

It won't be smooth sailing for now.

Djokovic may have lost earlier this month, but at 36, he's still going strong and will remain a large favorite to win the US Open which takes place during the upcoming hard-court season.

It's not hard to imagine the Serbian superstar playing for at least a couple more years.

That said, many observers believe once Djokovic calls it a day, Alcaraz will dominate the ATP Tour and win just about every Grand Slam there is as aside from the 36-year-old, there isn't any major threat out there.

However, according to Connors, Alcaraz's toughest rivals in the future could be youngsters who are still just entering the sport.

“There’ll be some young kids coming up now that will see him who are 17 or 18 who will believe that if he can do it, I can do it,” Connors added. “He’s going to set the bench. It all depends on what comes behind him because he knows what’s in front of him. I don’t think he’s afraid of that.”

Alcaraz certainly knows the value of having a great rival so we can be sure he'll welcome any and all challengers.