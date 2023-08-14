American Jessica Pegula has won the Canadian Open in dominant fashion, thrashing Liudmila Samsonova 6-1 6-0 in just 49 minutes in the final. It concluded what was a highly impressive tournament by the fourth seed at the event, who knocked out compatriot Coco Gauff – the six seed – in three sets in the quarters before beating prodigious world number one Iga Swiatek in the semis, also in three sets.

It continues what is the best run of form of Pegula's career, who is now the third ranked player in the world behind Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka – who are a long way out in front. This is just the third WTA singles win of her career; her first was back in 2019 at the Washington Open, before she won her first WTA 1000 title at the Guadalajara Open late last year. This is now her second WTA 1000 title, and her second in less than a year.

Pegula has also enjoyed the best performances of her career at Grand Slams over the past couple of years. Having only once made it past the third round and never past the quarterfinals of a major heading into 2022, she made the final at last year's French Open, and has this year made the final four at both the Australian Open and the French Open.

Nearing 30, Jessica Pegula appears to be only getting better, and has now well and truly established herself as one of the most dangerous players in the world. Her latest victory at the Canadian Open, particularly given the names she had to beat en route to the win and the dominant nature of her win in the final, only further her standing as one of the game's elite.