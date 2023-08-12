Jessica Pegula just achieved some impressive and unique history that hearkens back to one of the most iconic eras in American women's tennis. The 29-year-old edged out Iga Swiatek in a thrilling three-set match (6-2, 6-7, 6-4) in the semifinals of the Canadian Open Saturday.

She is the first player to topple the world No. 1 in Montreal since Venus Williams bested her sister Serena Williams in 2014, according to OptaAce. That may seem mere coincidental or not particularly relevant, but it highlights just how difficult it is to prevail on the grand stage the Great White North provides. Pegula joins elite company with the feat and is now one win away from claiming her first WTA title of 2023.

That all of this came against four-time major champion Swiatek makes it even even more special. Before Saturday's clash, Pegula had just a 1-5 record in head-to-head meetings. The No. 4 ranked player now awaits the winner of Elena Rybakina and Liudmila Samsonova and will vie for the Canadian Open crown on Sunday.

Jessica Pegula has comfortably sat in the upper echelon of women's tennis for a while now, but she has yet to firmly ascend into superstar status. That will have to be attained at a Grand Slam, but this can be a precursor to ultimate success. With the US Open a little over two weeks away, she is peaking at the right time.

Pegula could be on the verge of a major breakthrough that might lead to her becoming the next American champion. But first, she has unfinished business north of the border.