Players who qualify for this year's Australian Open will have the chance to take home a larger prize purse than any previous competitor in the tournament's history. Tennis Australia announced Monday that the prize pool has been raised to a record-setting amount of A$111.5 million, or $US 74.9 million.

With 2025's purse sitting at $A96.5 million ($US 64.81 million), the monetary difference amounts to an average increase of 16%. Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley released a statement explaining the decision, claiming that the organization intended to prove that the tournament is committed to tennis players.

“This 16% increase demonstrates our commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level,” Tiley said. “From boosting qualifying prize money by 55% since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we're ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors.”

The male and female winners of the Australian Open will leave with a total prize of A$4.15 million (US$2.79 million), which is 19% higher than last year's A$3.5 million (US$2.35 million). Players who are eliminated in the first round will receive A$150,000 (US$100,750), and even those who exit during the qualifying rounds will see the 16% increase reflected in their prizes as well.

“This investment strengthens tennis' foundation, ensuring the sport's long-term health and commercial growth,” he said. “By supporting players at all levels, we're building deeper talent pools and more compelling storylines for fans.”

Tennis Australia has been focused on funding multiple events that take place down under, reportedly investing a total of A$135 million (US$90.7 million) in tournaments like the United Cup and 250 other events in Brisbane, Hobart, and Adelaide.

Qualifying for the Australian Open starts on January 12, with the main draw getting underway on January 18 and running through February 1.