It's been an emotional start to the 2025 US Open for American Coco Gauff. After defeating Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets during the first round, Gauff followed that with a gritty second-round defeat against Donna Vekic, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.

After the win at Arthur Ashe Stadium, her emotions swept through the venue. Gauff took a moment to step away from the microphone, tears welling, as the crowd applauded her raw vulnerability.

“It feels human, I think,” Gauff said in a later press conference, according to ESPN on X. “I think being an athlete, people kind of disregard that side of us: the human side of things.”

“If I stopped and didn't pick up a racket tomorrow, I have a career that so many people would dream of. So, I think when I'm out there in that moment, I give in to the pressures, but I feel like that's normal.”

Although ranked third in the WTA and a two-time major champion, Gauff is still just 21. The crowd erupted in response to her emotions, showing support not just for the athlete, but for the human.

“I just showed people what it's like to be a human,” Gauff said. “I have bad days, but I think it's more about how you get up after those bad moments and how you show up after that.”

The 2023 champion now advances to the third round of the US Open for the fourth time in her career. In her last major event, Gauff suffered a surprising first-round exit at Wimbledon. But before that, she won her first French Open championship in June.

The 2025 US Open women's singles title is shaping up for a competitive finish. Nine of the top 10 WTA-ranked players reached the third round. Gauff will face world No. 28 Magdalena Frech, with the winner moving on to the fourth round.