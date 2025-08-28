World No. 1 Jannik Sinner continued to roll through the early stages of this US Open on Thursday, crushing Alexei Popyrin in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The current king of hard courts is the favorite to lift another Grand Slam trophy this fortnight and he showed why with a great performance against one of the top unseeded players in the draw.

Sinner has dominated on all surfaces since breaking out as the best player in the world late in 2023, but he has been nearly unstoppable on the hard courts during that time. He has won the last three hard court majors, at the 2024 and 2025 Australian Opens and at the US Open last fall. He is also coming off of a Wimbledon title on the grass this summer, so he is playing with plenty of confidence.

Sinner's dominance is reaching the levels of the Big Three, and the records are starting to stack up accordingly. The Italian has now played a total of 50 matches at hard court majors and has a record of 41-9, the exact same mark that the legendary Roger Federer posted in his first 50 contests on the surface in Grand Slams.

Sinner will take on No. 27 seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round as he sets his sights on the second week and another final, with many tennis fans hoping that Carlos Alcaraz is once again on the other side.

Sinner and Alcaraz have combined to win the last seven Grand Slams and will be looking to make it two calendar years since someone else lifted one of the sport's biggest trophies. The two of them have played in the final of the last four big tournaments that both have played in — at Rome, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and Cincinnati — and could set a 21st-century record with a fifth-straight meeting if they contest the final in New York.

If that is the case, Alcaraz will still be looking for revenge from his loss at Wimbledon while Sinner will want to make up for his poor performance in the Cincinnati final where he was forced to retire with an illness during the first set. Until then, Sinner will be a big favorite to continue advancing through the draw.