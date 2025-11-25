Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season is here. For many, this is the final stretch before the fantasy football playoffs. Every touch, every snap, every red-zone carry matters now more than ever. Running back remains the position that most reliably swings weekly outcomes. That's whether through volume dominance, explosive efficiency, or game-script fortune.

Key Insights

Week 12 delivered its own chaos, of course. We saw Christian McCaffrey’s latest masterclass to backfield shakeups across multiple teams. This left managers juggling injuries, workload shifts, and uncertain committee roles. With zero teams on bye in Week 13, the board is finally full. However, decisions aren’t any easier. This is the week where trusting elite talent, reading matchups correctly, and spotting emerging opportunities could be the difference between clinching a playoff berth or slipping into desperation mode.

Below are the running backs who rise above the pack in Week 13. We also have a few sleeper plays with the potential to deliver season-changing production.

Week 13 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Christian McCaffrey, SF (@ CLE)

Christian McCaffrey continues to redefine what it means to be a fantasy football workhorse. In Week 12, he racked up 89 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. He also caught all seven of his targets for another 53 yards in the 49ers’ 20–9 win over Carolina. That’s 142 total yards and yet another score for him. CMC has now logged five games with 30+ touches and has amassed 1,581 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 starts. Even against the Browns’ elite defense, McCaffrey is matchup-proof. San Francisco clearly has no intention of scaling back his workload. Start him with absolute confidence as a top Week 13 RB1.

De’Von Achane, MIA (vs. NO)

De’Von Achane delivered a signature dual-threat showcase in the Dolphins’ overtime win in Madrid. He piled up 120 yards on 21 carries and added 45 receiving yards on five catches. His burst and vision were on full display. Achane has now posted consecutive 100-yard rushing performances. He has logged at least five receptions in four straight games. Even with a brief back scare in Week 12, he returned and dominated usage. Against a Saints defense that has been vulnerable to explosive runners, Achane slots in as a high-end fantasy football RB1.

Kyren Williams, LAR (@ CAR)

The Rams cruised to a 34–7 win over Tampa Bay in Week 12. Kyren Williams finished with just 46 rushing yards on 12 carries and two receiving yards. That reflected the game script more than anything else. Los Angeles attacked through the air early and never looked back. Even so, Williams remained the team’s lead runner. He out-touched Blake Corum and maintained his grip on goal-line opportunities. With 980 scrimmage yards and nine total touchdowns through 11 games, Williams has been one of the most reliable RB2s in fantasy football. He is a strong bounce-back candidate in Week 13.

Week 13 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Bijan Robinson, ATL (@ NYJ)

Bijan Robinson turned in a quietly efficient 107-yard effort in Week 12, logging 70 rushing yards on 14 carries and adding 37 receiving yards. The lack of touchdowns capped his fantasy value, but the usage remains encouraging—even with Kirk Cousins settling in as Atlanta’s starting quarterback. Robinson has seen steady volume and remains central to Arthur Smith’s offensive identity. Although the Jets present a tough defensive matchup, Robinson’s versatility and workload keep him in the RB1 conversation, and he should be especially valuable in PPR formats.

RJ Harvey, DEN (@ WAS)

With JK Dobbins sidelined for the rest of the regular season, Denver turned to RJ Harvey as their lead back in Week 12. Sure, his 30 rushing yards and 20 receiving yards was modest. However, the workload speaks loudly. Harvey handled 14 touches and played a significant role in passing situations. Meanwhile, Jaleel McLaughlin’s goal-line vulture masked what could have been a more productive outing. Washington has struggled defensively all season. This gives Harvey sneaky FLEX appeal in Week 13 as Denver continues to lean on him in Dobbins’ absence.

Article Continues Below

Quinshon Judkins, CLE (vs. SF)

Quinshon Judkins showed his power and goal-line instincts in Cleveland’s 24–10 win over the Raiders. He punched in two touchdowns out of wildcat formations. Yes, he briefly exited due to an injury scare. That said, he returned and maintained his pivotal red-zone role. The Browns’ offense leans heavily on the run inside the 10-yard line. That makes Judkins a touchdown-dependent but viable RB2. Even against a stout 49ers defense, his usage near the goal line keeps him firmly in sleeper territory for Week 13.

Injury and bye-week fallout

Managers finally catch a break in Week 13 as no NFL teams are on bye. Every roster is available, but several major injury situations hover over the running back landscape. Josh Jacobs (knee), Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder), Alvin Kamara (knee), and Trey Benson (knee) all carry uncertainty. Of course, each has significant fantasy football implications. Late-week practice reports will determine whether managers can rely on them or whether their backups become high-priority waiver plays and DFS darts.

Whether you’re fighting to stay alive in the playoff hunt or jockeying for seeding, monitoring injury updates is crucial. One key backfield shift could unlock massive Week 13 value.

Week 13 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings – 2025

30. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. NYG)

29. Devin Neal, NO (@ MIA)

28. Kyle Monangai, CHI (@ PHI)

27. Kimani Vidal, LAC (vs. LV)

26. Jaylen Warren, PIT (vs. BUF)

25. Kenneth Gainwell, PIT (vs. BUF)

24. Woody Marks, HOU (@ IND)

23. Kareem Hunt, KC (@ DAL)

22. Travis Etienne, JAX (@ TEN)

21. Emanuel Wilson, GB (@ DET)

20. Chase Brown, CIN (@ BAL)

19. Javonte Williams, DAL (vs. KC)

18. Rico Dowdle, CAR (vs. LAR)

17. Ashton Jeanty, LV (@ LAC)

16. Quinshon Judkins, CLE (vs. SF)

15. Kenneth Walker, SEA (vs. MIN)

14. Sean Tucker, TB (vs. ARI)

13. RJ Harvey, DEN (@ WAS)

12. Bam Knight, ARI (@ TB)

11. Saquon Barkley, PHI (vs. CHI)

10. Bijan Robinson, ATL (@ NYJ)

9. Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. ATL)

8. Derrick Henry, BAL (vs. CIN)

7. Kyren Williams, LAR (@ CAR)

6. TreVeyon Henderson, NE (vs. NYG)

5. James Cook, BUF (@ PIT)

4. De'Von Achane, MIA (vs. NO)

3. Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. HOU)

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. GB)

1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (@ CLE)

Bottom line

As Week 13 arrives, the running back position remains full of elite options and high-usage RB2s. We also have matchup-based sleepers with weeks of upside. Christian McCaffrey and De’Von Achane continue to set the pace. Players like Kyren Williams and Bijan Robinson offer stability when it matters most. Meanwhile, emerging opportunities could be the difference between making the playoffs or watching from the outside. Stay plugged in, monitor injuries, and trust the usage trends that have carried you this far. The stretch run starts now.