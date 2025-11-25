The New York Giants made a notable roster move Monday by ending the Jude McAtamney era, a shift that sparked strong reaction from Giants fans across social media. The release of McAtamney comes months after his infamous performance earlier in the season, and it arrives during a stretch in which the Giants kicking struggles have become part of a broader collapse for the team. What seems to be a simple transaction, instead carries emotional weight for a fanbase that never moved past one costly October afternoon.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to share that the Giants had officially parted ways with the 25-year-old kicker this afternoon, a development that many fans viewed as overdue closure after the brutal Week 7 loss vs. the Denver Broncos.

“Giants released K Jude McAtamney from their practice squad.”

The move ends a turbulent chapter for McAtamney, who became a central figure in one of the most damaging moments of the 2025 season. Elevated from the practice squad as an International Pathway Program designation, he missed two extra points in a 33-32 defeat, marking the first time in four decades a kicker had missed two unblocked attempts in a one-point loss. Those misses represented the exact margin in a game the Giants led late, further embedding him in the narrative of a team unable to finish.

Since then, the Giants have undergone sweeping changes. Brian Daboll was dismissed after a 2-8 start, Mike Kafka has taken over on an interim basis, and the team is mired in a six-game losing streak. The roster move does not affect the current kicking setup—veteran Younghoe Koo remains the starter—but it does signal a symbolic reset as the franchise looks toward 2026.

For many fans, McAtamney’s departure closes a frustrating loop that defined a season marked by late-game breakdowns and missed chances. The Giants will now attempt to move forward with a cleaner slate as it evaluates long-term solutions on and off the field while trying to finish the rest of the NFL season strong.