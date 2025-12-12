The December edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is finally here, and John Cena will compete in his last match. With Cena's multi-decade-long career finally coming to a close, WWE has selectively planned to host Cena's final match on Dec. 13, 2025, and send him home with a proper tribute. The show emanates from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

With several high-profile names and NXT stars set to perform at the show, here are some of the crucial details fans need to check before catching the show.

How to watch John Cena's final match

Similar to Goldberg, Cena will also be hanging up his boots at the prestigious Saturday Night's Main Event show. At Saturday Night's Main Event 42, he would be stepping foot inside the squared circle for the final time.

The event will be available to watch on Peacock for fans based in the United States of America. For international fans, Saturday Night's Main Event will be available to stream on WWE's official YouTube channel. Fans in India can watch the event on Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app.

Unlike WWE PLEs, Saturday Night's Main Event will not be available on ESPN DTC's Unlimited plan and is only exclusive to Peacock users in the USA.

When does it start?

Article Continues Below

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) in the United States. Here are some of the International time zones for WWE's global fans:

United Kingdom (GMT): 1:00 a.m. (midnight) Sunday, Dec. 13, 2025

AEDT (e.g. Sydney, Melbourne): 12:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, 2025

IST (India UTC +5:30): 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, 2025

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event full match

John Cena's last match is not the only bout, as the show will also feature three other matches. Previously, Cena had discussed his desire to showcase the talent of NXT stars on the show. And rightfully so, three NXT superstars and one TNA star are now booked to compete at the event.