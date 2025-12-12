The Dallas Cowboys will be facing off against the Minnesota Vikings this week, and they'll need all hands on deck as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive. During their loss to the Detroit Lions last week, they lost CeeDee Lamb to a concussion, and it was uncertain if he'd be ready to go by this week.

It looks like he's cleared to go, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb has now cleared concussion protocol. He'll play Sunday night vs. Minnesota,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It felt like Lamb was pretty optimistic during practice that he would make his return as soon as possible, especially when he noted that he didn't have any symptoms.

“Obviously, it’s been a lot of like eye work and eye discipline and trying to, I guess, frustrate myself essentially to see like if I have anymore residuals of the concussion,” Lamb said. “And I haven’t had any type of symptoms.”

That's good news for the Cowboys, as they'll need to go on a run for these final games of the season if they want a chance at making the playoffs. They're currently 6-6-1 and second place in the NFC East, and they'll most likely have to win the division if they want to make the postseason.

With how the Philadelphia Eagles have been playing over the past few weeks, it's very possible that they fall off, and the Cowboys can take the division crown. The Cowboys can't bank on that, though, and they have to control their own destiny.

The Vikings are coming off a bad loss against the Washington Commanders, and they may want to come out with a better sense of energy, so the Cowboys have to watch out for that. For the Cowboys, they know what's at stake during this time of the season.