Gregory Rodrigues has officially stepped in to face Brunno Ferreira at UFC 326, replacing Paulo Costa on the March 7 card in Las Vegas. The matchup sets up a fascinating redemption narrative, as Robocop looks to turn the tables on a fighter who has already tasted the canvas courtesy of Ferreira's striking prowess.

BREAKING NEWS! Acabei de apurar que Gregory Robocop entra no lugar de Paulo Borrachinha e enfrenta Brunno Hulk no UFC 326, dia 7 de março, em Las Vegas. Vale lembrar que Hulk já nocauteou Robocop em 2023, no Rio de Janeiro, quando fez sua estreia na casa. E aí, quem leva essa? pic.twitter.com/6znCdisHTU — Laerte Viana (@laertevianamma) January 5, 2026 Expand Tweet

The backstory here is critical context. Robocop's last encounter with Ferreira didn't go according to plan. During his UFC debut in Rio de Janeiro in 2023, the Brazilian prospect was knocked out by the Hulk in a performance that raised serious questions about his readiness for the elite level. That loss has haunted Robocop's momentum ever since, and a victory at UFC 326 would represent a significant opportunity to reset his trajectory and prove that debut wasn't indicative of his true ceiling.

Ferreira, meanwhile, enters this contest as a fighter with legitimate finishing power and technical striking. The knockout victory over Robocop showcased both his ability to read opponents and his capacity to capitalize on openings with devastating precision. Ferreira has been building his stock in the middleweight division, and a repeat performance would only solidify his status as a rising threat in the 185-pound class.

From a stylistic perspective, this fight hinges on Robocop's adjustments. If he comes in with a sharpened game plan—potentially leaning on grappling, clinch work, or volume striking to neutralize Ferreira's power—he could very well emerge victorious. However, if he reverts to the same defensive lapses that led to his knockout loss, Ferreira will undoubtedly make him pay.

The intrigue surrounding this matchup lies in Robocop's mental fortitude. Coming back against the same opponent who knocked him out is never easy, especially in a sport where confidence is paramount. Yet if anyone can flip the script, it's a fighter willing to accept that challenge head-on. His wrestling credentials and overall athleticism are legitimate, and with the right adjustments, he could neutralize Ferreira's striking advantage.

