Part of the Atlanta Falcons' incentive to welcome Matt Ryan back into their organization could be to assist in their upcoming general manager search. The Falcons are reportedly interested in Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham, which makes the former quarterback's connection to Bears general manager Ryan Poles a key element of the hire.

Two days after firing Terry Fontenot, the Falcons requested an interview with Cunningham, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported. Cunningham has been a top GM candidate for years, according to Ian Rapoport, and Ryan's relationship with Poles as former teammates at Boston College strengthens their connection.

Cunningham has been the Bears' assistant GM since joining the team in 2022. He previously spent nine years with the Baltimore Ravens and five with the Philadelphia Eagles, working in scouting roles for both organizations.

Ryan and Poles both played at Boston College from 2003 to 2007. The former was the Eagles' starting quarterback for three years and is still the program's third all-time leading passer, while Poles started at guard.

Article Continues Below

Poles turned to an executive career after graduating, while Ryan went on to have a successful 15-year run in the NFL. Ryan has since become an NFL analyst for CBS Sports after retiring, but the Falcons' recent moves have stirred rumors of his return to the team in an executive role.

The Falcons fired Fontenot just hours after their 2025 season ended, which was their eighth consecutive year missing the playoffs. Atlanta also simultaneously relieved head coach Raheem Morris of his duties.

The double firing has owner Arthur Blank now searching for both a new general manager and head coach over the next month. He is widely expected to bring in Ryan as the team's football president to help him with the vast upcoming job search.