The Dallas Cowboys cannot be pleased about finishing the 2025 season at 7-9-1. Dallas finished the season with a terrible defensive showing against New York. It was no secret that defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus could be fired after the regular season. Dallas finally made the move official this morning.

The Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dallas has now gone through four defensive coordinators over the last four seasons. They will be on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator right away.

Sunday's loss to the Giants had to play a role in Eberflus losing his job. Dallas surrendered 34 points against a banged up New York offense. That put the 2025 Cowboys into the history books in the worst way possible.

“History being made at MetLife. With that Giants touchdown making it 34-17, the Cowboys have given up 511 points. This is the first Dallas team ever to give up 30 points per game for the season,” Tim Cowlishaw wrote on Sunday.

Eberflus was under the microscope for much of the 2025 season. The former Bears head coach struggled to deploy a defensive scheme that could slow down opponents. As a result, the Cowboys often gave up plenty of yards and found themselves behind in multiple games.

Dallas' defense finished the regular season ranked at the bottom in several important statistical categories, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Those include third downs, red zone plays, and overall passing defense. Essentially, the most important phases of a modern NFL game.

The Cowboys did trade away Micah Parsons just before the regular season started, which did not help Eberflus at all.

However, Dallas did make a big trade to acquire Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline to help shore up the middle of their defense. The Cowboys were willing to add reinforcements, but it hardly made a difference.

It will be fascinating to see who the Cowboys interview for their vacant defensive coordinator role over the next few weeks.