A few days after Venus Williams was eliminated from the US Open singles tournament, she came around in a big way in doubles.

On Thursday, Williams enthusiastically captured her first Grand Slam title since 2018, per ESPNW. She did so with partner Leylah Fernandez defeating the pair of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.

In the process, Williams is competing in the first major in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, per ESPN. The first time this has occurred since Wimbledon in 1998.

At the age of 45, Williams is defying a long held adage about aging athletes, particularly that of women athletes. In July, she accepted an invite to compete in the WTA's DC Open.

Ultimatley, Magdalena Fręch defeated her in the Round of 16 6-2, 6-2. Altogether, Williams has seven Grand Slam singles titles. They are five Wimbledon titles and two U.S. Open titles.

Additionally, she along with her sister Serena won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles. Furthermore, Williams has won four Olympic gold medals.

Also, she continues to cement her legacy as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Additionally, as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

The legend that is Venus Williams 

From the time she and her sister arrived on the scene, Venus became an icon. In the the mid 1990s, they both took the tennis world by storm with their unconventional background coming out of South Central Los Angeles.

All under the watchful eye of the patriach Richard Williams who taught his daughters how to play from watching tennis on TV. Their unique blend of skill, flare, and style lead to a revolution within tennis where more and more black players, especially black women, following in their footsteps.

Venus along with Serena paved the way for Coco Gauff, Taylor Townsend, and Sloane Stephens to do what they do today.

