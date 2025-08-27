New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is in high spirits these days. Aside from the return of forward Breanna Stewart from injury, one of Ionescu's favorite events also made its return to New York: The US Open.

Ionescu is once again taking in all the sights and sounds of the annual major tennis tournament at Flushing Meadows, where world No. 1 Jannik Sinner is looking to defend his crown.

The US Open even gave a special shoutout to the Liberty star and shared a video of her arrival.

“Good to have one of the best shooters in the game, @sabrina_i20 pulling up to the US Open,” read the post on X.

Good to have one of the best shooters in the game, @sabrina_i20 pulling up to the US Open.@wnba | @nyliberty pic.twitter.com/XIkSOnHNbl — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2025

The 27-year-old Ionescu, who's averaging 18.8 points, was all smiles as she greeted officials and acquaintances. It was a welcome break from the rigors of the WNBA, especially with the regular season nearing its end.

Ionescu has expressed admiration for tennis players, most notably Serena Williams, whom she considers an inspiration. Conversely, the four-time All-Star has also motivated tennis stars, including Naomi Osaka, who memorably wore Ionescu's Liberty jersey during practice at the US Open in 2021.

In 2023, Nike held a special event at the US Open to promote Ionescu’s signature shoe. She competed against Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry in a friendly shootout at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Before attending this year's US Open, Ionescu helped New York escape the Connecticut Sun, 81-79, on Monday. She tallied 11 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and one block. Stewart, who missed 13 games due to a bone bruise in her right knee, scored 19 points in 21 minutes.

The Liberty snapped a two-game losing skid and improved to 23-15. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They, however, could regain their momentum with Stewart's return and get their title defense back on track.

New York will return to action on Thursday against the Washington Mystics.