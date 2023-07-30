Despite being thoroughly outclassed and suffering a ninth-round TKO to Terence “Bud” Crawford for the welterweight crown, Errol Spence Jr. isn't letting the first stoppage of his career stop him from chasing the belts again.

Spence Jr., who entered the championship bout with Crawford undefeated, sounds ready to set up a rematch according to Mike Coppinger of ESPN.

“Hell yeah, we got to do it again,” Errol Spence Jr. said, via ESPN. “I'm going to be a lot better. It's going to be a lot closer. It's probably going to be in December because [the rematch is supposed to happen] before the end of the year.”

Congrats to @terencecrawford good shit ! …hopefully we can do it again before the end of the year .. — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) July 30, 2023

There is a bidirectional rematch clause for the fight that must be activated by Spence within 30 days. Crawford will get to choose whether it takes place at the same weight of 147 pounds or moves up to 154 pounds.

Crawford dominated Spence Jr. throughout the entirety of the fight, nearly doubling his landed punch total (185-96) while knocking down Spence Jr. a total of three times, once in Round 2 and twice in Round 7.

TERENCE CRAWFORD STOPS ERROL SPENCE JR IN ROUND 9 🔥pic.twitter.com/p8JycDuAe5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 30, 2023

The Spence-Crawford fight seemed to capture the attention of the entire sports world Saturday evening, as it was one of boxing's most anticipated matchups between two undefeated champions. Crawford's knockout win was handled admirably by Spence Jr., who made no excuses for the loss.

“He was the better man tonight,” Spence told ESPN. “He was using his jab, and my timing was a little bit off. He was catching me in between shots. … I make no excuses.”

Crawford's knockout win gained him the IBF, WBA, WBO, and WBC 147-pound titles and may have further solidified his spot as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. Defeating Spence Jr. in this fashion gives Crawford the signature win that has seemingly eluded him in the past.

Terence Crawford improved to 40-0 with 31 KOs with the dominating win. Errol Spence Jr. fell to 28-1 with 22 KOs but sounds ready to run it back.

There's no official word yet on when the Spence-Crawford rematch will take place.