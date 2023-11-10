In one of the most anticipated quarterback battles of the weekend, Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud will go up against Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

Burrow is of course the seasoned veteran in this matchup — even if it's only his fourth year in the league. The Bengals quarterback has become one of the best in the NFL as his cool demeanor and precise play led the Bengals to two straight AFC Championship Games. He's also on a roll right now, throwing at least two touchdown passes in each of his last four games.

On the other side, the Texans have a developing star at the position in Stroud, who just broke the rookie single-game passing yards record as he tore down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary with 470 yards and five touchdowns. With 2,270 yards, 14 touchdowns and just one interception so far, he's not just the favorite to become the Offensive Rookie of the Year, but the next great NFL quarterback.

For now though, Stroud is looking up to his peers, like Burrow.

“Joe [Burrow] is someone that I respect a lot,” Stroud said. “So, [he's] somebody that I look up to and really, really happy that he's getting it rolling. He's having a great season so far – definitely think he's an MVP in this league. He's a top-five player every year – just showing that ever since his second year – really had a really good rookie year as well, but sadly got hurt. A lot of things to learn from that guy,” via Nick Shook of NFL.com.