Texans rookie CJ Stroud is balling out and showing that he is already among the top-10 quarterbacks in the NFL.

Houston Texans rookie CJ Stroud is having a phenomenal rookie season and has cemented himself as an elite quarterback. Stroud has had a great season, which only improved drastically in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This puts him among the ranks of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL.

In that game, he completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 470 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. This is an impressive performance, especially as a rookie. He had a clutch game-winning drive to top off this remarkable performance. Stroud is playing at a high level and is in the conversation with the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

That said, here is why CJ Stroud is already one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL.

Why CJ Stroud is already a top 10 QB in NFL

Stroud has shown through his rookie season that he is already a polished quarterback. Rookie quarterbacks often go through an adjustment period when transitioning from college to the NFL. However, Stroud has been able to play at a star level even in his rookie campaign.

Through the first nine weeks of the season, Stroud has completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,270 yards, 14 touchdowns, and one interception. He has also rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown. The 22-year-old has had excellent ball security, which young quarterbacks typically struggle with.

Stroud has led a very young Texans team to a 4-4 record. ESPN projected Houston to finish as the 30th team in the league at the start of the season. They are now in the playoff hunt through nine weeks of the season behind the play of Stroud.

His play has been so good that he has been mentioned in the MVP conversation.

Stroud has a good pocket presence and is accurate while getting his receivers the ball. He can get the ball downfield but also knows when to check it down. Unlike many young quarterbacks, Stroud doesn't force the ball downfield. If a play isn't there, he isn't afraid to throw the ball away. Taking care of the ball is a pivotal part of winning football games, and Stroud has done a phenomenal job in that aspect.

Even stars like Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen continue to struggle with turnovers. Allen has thrown 18 touchdowns but also nine interceptions. Stroud's ball security separates him from many elite players and makes him better in certain aspects of the game compared to stars like Allen.

While Stroud hasn't reached his full potential, he has already become a top-ten quarterback. His pinpoint accuracy and ball security make him a franchise quarterback that Texans fans will love for years to come.